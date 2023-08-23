City begins to field lawsuits over new regulations
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — There are two longstanding issues in Indian Rocks Beach that aren’t going away any time soon, and both were discussed extensively during the Aug. 8 City Commission meeting.
The subject of short-term rentals was addressed when Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Davidson said the Life Safety inspection registration forms could now be found on the psfrd.com website.
“All the (STR) owners need to register with us and schedule their inspections,” Davidson said during his monthly report, adding “it’s a simple process” and the department tries “to be very flexible” scheduling the inspections.
Davidson said they’ve been working closely with city officials, including City Manager Gregg Mims, “to coordinate it and make it as simple and easy as possible for the owners and their managers.”
Mims said while a handful of the more than 400 STRs have signed up, they’ve still got a long way to go.
“We have 32 applications either already approved or in the process, so people are actively attempting to come into compliance with the new ordinance,” he said. The legislation does not require the vacation rental owner to comply with the current electrical and plumbing codes. “We’ve never had the ability to do that,” he said, adding “there’s been a lot of misinformation put on Facebook.” Mims added they are set to “queue up the special magistrate process,” with a special meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21 to review the position, and he noted the new ordinance is in effect now, but “as long as people are taking active steps to come into compliance, that’s what we’re after.”
While some STR owners are engaged in the registration process, others are not as eager to comply with the new law, according to a report from City Attorney Randy Mora.
“On or about July 18, we received a litigation demand from one law firm allegedly representing upwards of 300 property owners who may propose legal challenges to the city’s short-term rental ordinance enacted in May,” Mora said. The city also received at least one Bert Harris Act notice and they are “in the process of being served with a complaint that’s already been filed with the court alleging at least five or maybe six causes of action.” According to Florida state law records, the Harris Act provides relief to private landowners when a law, regulation or ordinance burdens, limits or restricts private property.
Mora said the legal challenges did not come as a surprise, noting he is “in the process of coordinating with insurance defense council to discuss … how the city intends to respond.” He said he intends “to defend the city’s position on the adoption of its ordinance. That is the direction we’re presently going in.”
He also advised city officials to not comment publicly during the ongoing legal matter.
Beach erosion
Prior to that discussion the topic of beach renourishment resurfaced when longtime IRB resident Don House said he was surprised to hear a county official during the last BIG-C meeting say that Mayor Cookie Kennedy’s recent trip to Washington, D.C. made things worse in dealing with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the federal organization that controls all the major projects along the country’s coastlines.
The Barrier Islands Governmental Council, comprised of the leaders of 11 beach communities, met July 26.
“This is not a reflection on Cookie,” said House, who has run for mayor four times and routinely butted heads with Kennedy and the commission over the years. “Cookie is fighting for what we need. What it’s a reflection of is the Army Corps of Engineers and them changing their own rules.”
Indeed, IRB and the county’s beef with the Corps stems from the agency’s insistence on receiving 100 percent of the beachfront easements deemed necessary to conduct the renourishment work. While some communities, including St. Pete Beach, achieved 100 percent compliance, Kennedy said there’s no chance they follow suit in the Sand Key/Clearwater Beach zone that includes Indian Rocks Beach.
“This all started after Hurricane Sandy when lawyers for the Army Corps of Engineers in Washington made a blanket decision that all the renourishment projects would have to have easements signed for private property,” the mayor stated. She acknowledged her “entourage” of local officials, including Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long, definitely “stirred things up” in D.C. by meeting with political power players, including Julie Chavez, the director of intergovernmental affairs, in the West Wing.
“Since then, 10 other coastal counties have been denied the waiver like we were,” Kennedy said, adding she planned to meet with officials from Jacksonville to come up with alternative solutions to the problem.
“One possibility is the county taking over beach renourishment,” Kennedy said. The Sand Key project is expected to cost upward of $57 million. “None of us are giving up. We’re never done. I grew up here, other mayors grew up here, and we fight. So, we’re looking at many different avenues, and so is the county. … Everyone is invested now, and everyone is on board, and no one is giving up.”
After the meeting, Kennedy declined to discuss the short-term rental lawsuits, but she reiterated her position of being willing to fight for whatever she believes is right for the residents of IRB, the county and the state.
“After Greg and I meet with officials from some of the other beach communities that have been denied renourishment throughout the state, we will come up with a plan of action that will hopefully resolve this issue,” she said. “It’s not just Pinellas County’s problem. There’s 11 of us now and if we can band together and maybe get a conversation with the president, who knows, anything can happen.”