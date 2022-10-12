INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The turnout for Indian Rocks Beach’s annual Oktoberfest was in question leading up to the Oct. 8 event, just two weeks after Hurricane Ian. But amid clear blue skies and pleasant temperatures, attendees showed up at Kolb Park in force for IRB Action 2000’s signature event.
“It was a perfect day in the park for Oktoberfest this year,” IRB A2K President Diane Flagg said. “With the vendors, traditional music and great food, German beer and so much more, we’re proud of this record-breaking day and have a grateful heart for this opportunity to come together as a community, and I want to give special thanks to Crabby Bill’s, the City of Indian Rocks Beach and all of IRB Action 2000’s spirited volunteers who made this such a successful event.”
As soon as the six-hour festival kicked off at noon, the area in and around the park was packed with men, women and children looking to escape the summer heat and have some outdoor fun in the sun.
As people wound their way through the tree-lined park, past tents filled with merchandise, holistic healing, and unique art, they were greeted by singing and dancing on the main stage under the gazebo. And while the Bavarian-inspired entertainment was a hit with kids and adults, the biggest attraction of the day took place next to City Hall, where the beer stein carry and keg-tossing contests took place.
There, dozens of eager contestants race-walked up and down a square patch of lush green grass while trying not to drop a tray full of beer mugs, and a handful of others, including one woman, proceeded to dent said grass by flinging empty aluminum kegs skyward as far they could.
“It was very fun!” stein carry winner Mark Murphy of Largo said of his first entry in the competition. He said he was eager to go again, while fellow Largo resident Dan Rockhold was equally happy to have captured the keg-toss crown in his initial try, although it did put a dent in his evening plans.
“I always come to the park, and I saw a sign announcing this, so I said I guess I’ll join,” Rockhold said after accepting the trophy for his seemingly effortless tossing exploits. “I was reluctant to do it at first because we’re heading to party after this, and I didn’t want to take too long. But looks like I’m missing it!”