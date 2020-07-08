Pinellas Community Notebook: Rotary Club of Seminole Lake hosts annual banquet

SEMINOLE — The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake hosted its 40th installation banquet at Chapel on the Hill on June 28.
Following CDC guidelines, 50 attendees were spaced with no more than four to a round table that normally holds eight and each table was 6 feet from another. Attendees all wore masks and their temperature were measured upon entering the Evans Hall venue at the chapel.
Outgoing president Vivian Lurie thanked all the club members for a very successful year with many new members inducted under her leadership. Tim Schuler, past district governor, presided over the installation of new officers and board members. David Buzza was installed as the new president and Lurie announced that he was her choice for being named Rotarian of the Year for his tremendously successful and involvement in many of the club’s projects.
American Legion Post 273 to reopen
MADEIRA BEACH — American Legion Post 273 in Madeira Beach will reopen Thursday, July 9, at 11:30 a.m.
The post, at 600 American Legion Drive, will be open Thursday-Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Patio entertainment will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Inside seating will be open with a limited menu.
Masks are required and temperature checks will be taken at the door.
For more information, call 727-398-5680.
Belleair to kick off school supplies drive
BELLEAIR — The town of Belleair is hosting its annual school supplies drive this summer to help local students.
School supplies collected from July 10 through Aug. 10 will be donated to Belleair and Mildred Helms elementary schools. Donate $50 for a full backpack kit or items from our supply list that can be found at belleairrec.com. Donations can be made at Town Hall or the Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road.
For more information, call 727-518-3728.
St. Pete Beach facility changes
ST. PETE BEACH — In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the city of St. Pete Beach City Hall will be open to the public by appointment only.
If you cannot transact your business by phone or online, you may request an in-person meeting by visiting www.stpetebeach.org.
Also, the St. Pete Beach Community Center will remain closed until further notice. All gym reservations, morning and evening classes and pickleball programs are cancelled until further notice.
The summer camp program and facility rentals that follow CDC guidelines will continue. Aquatic classes and programs will remain open.
For more information, call 727-363-9245.
Girls Inc. of Pinellas receives $40K grant
PINELLAS PARK — Girls Inc. of Pinellas is one of the affiliates of Girls Inc. National that recently received support in the form of a grant for $40,000 from the Girls Inc. National headquarters.
The $40,000 investment will assist Girls Inc. of Pinellas in providing connections to girls throughout the summer and to be in a position to resume afterschool programming in the fall.
This fall, Girls Inc. of Pinellas after-school programming will feature a 10-week Full STEAM Ahead program where Pinellas County girls in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive hands-on opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
“We will partner with local organizations to help bring these areas of opportunity to life,” said Darla Otey, executive director at Girls Inc. of Pinellas. “Our goal is to inspire young women to pursue leadership roles in STEAM-focused fields. We want to boost their skills and prepare them for the world of work today and tomorrow.”
One of the areas that will be enhanced by the national support is the Girls Inc. technology lab. The funds will be used to completely upgrade the computer lab so that girls are using the best technology available.
If local organizations are interested in partnering with Girls Inc. of Pinellas to be a part of the fall programming, they may reach out directly or visit www.girlsinc-pinellas.org.
Kenwood named Neighborhood of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG — Historic Kenwood recently was named the 2020 national Neighborhood of the Year by Neighborhoods, USA.
Kenwood was chosen for this top honor based on winning first place in the Neighborhood Revitalization/Beautification category — one of three categories in which winners compete for the top honor.
The awards recognize Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association’s Public Arts Initiative. A team of volunteers wrote a master plan, commissioned 16 artist-created signpost finials, produced 26 street banners featuring images of art by members of Historic Kenwood’s Artist Enclave, and recruited hosts for 11 Dining for Art events in 2019 that engaged 184 neighbors and friends and raised $8,100. At the completion of the finial project, artists and neighbors hosted 13 engagement activities that reached more than 1,000 people. The city of St. Petersburg supported the projects with a neighborhood grant, which Historic Kenwood neighbors matched with 1,004 volunteer hours.
Historic Kenwood’s Public Arts Initiative began in 2017 with a vision of creating a “magnet of delight” through public art that would call attention to the artists living in the neighborhood and enrich the experience of residents and visitors alike. One of the additional goals was to bring people together in a shared sense of community through small fundraisers and engagement activities. The first project commissioned artists to transform seven park benches in 2017. The finials and banners were the next step in 2018-2019. Future projects are in the works.