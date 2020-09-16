INDIAN SHORES — As Indian Shores has done through most of the pandemic, the Town Commission and budget meeting Sept. 9 was done virtually. Highlights of the meeting included passage of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, an illustration of the enhanced drainage project on Gulf Boulevard, and recognition of two police officers who saved a woman’s life in Redington Shores.
On first hearing, council members unanimously adopted both the tentative property tax rate and the tentative proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The second budget hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
The proposed ad valorem millage rate is 1.87 mills per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which is the same tax rate as the previous fiscal year and one of the lowest in Pinellas County. There is a 4.97% increase over the rolled-back rate of 1.7814.
Based on the current millage rate, the assessed property valuation for the town is $1.08 billion. This increase is being attributed to a construction growth spurt in Indian Shores over the past year. “One billion dollars is a big number,” said Councilor Bill Smith.
The tentative proposed budget is just over $10 million, a big jump from last year’s budget of $3.54 million. “This is how the town is growing,” said Vice Mayor Diantha Schear.
Gulf Blvd. drainage project
FDOT District 7 Transportation Development Director Richard Moss gave a virtual illustration of the proposed street markings and white pervious asphalt for the current Gulf Boulevard drainage maintenance project. Moss provided an 18-slide illustration of what the project is anticipated to look like. The project goes through Indian Shores along Gulf Boulevard and extends one-third of a mile into Indian Rocks Beach, impacting both municipalities.
Moss explained that bicycle designations will be every hundred feet. Town administrator Bonnie Dhonau pointed out the reflectors in the pavement on the illustration.
Even though it was not visible in the illustration, Moss said that there will be signs for pedestrians in the pedestrian lane. Mayor Patrick Soranno said it was the best option in the “interim until we have (actual) sidewalks.”
The status of the project in conjunction with future enhanced drainage and raised sidewalk construction was discussed. Dhonau asked about signage regarding “no passing on the right.”
Moss replied that he was noting the council’s concerns. “We’ll work to get that done,” Moss said about the signage.
Officers save woman in Redington Shores
Indian Shores Police Department officers Kevyn Andrews and Jason Hicks saved a woman’s life in Redington Shores on Sept. 8. Both officers were responding to an overdose at the woman’s home where they administered chest compressions and Narcan, the emergency nasal spray treatment used by first responders to temporarily reverse the effects of an overdose until the patient receives medical care. Lt. Chip Bodine from Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District said that the chest compressions Andrews administered “kept the blood pumping through her body enough (for) ambulance transport.”
The woman’s infant child was present in a bouncy seat near where the woman had collapsed. The officers later located the child’s father and contacted Child Protective Services.
Chief Rick Swann commended Andrews and Hicks for their commitment to fulfill their oath to serve and protect all citizens even though they knew they were placing themselves at risk. Swann said the compassion they demonstrated toward this woman and her child “is a testament to what being a professional police officer is all about.”
Swann concluded by saying that the officers’ “actions represented the ‘real truth’ about who we are, and what we do as law enforcement officers.”
Soranno concurred. “The officers exhibited professionalism and pride, and saved a life.”