ST. PETE BEACH — Bright and retro-colorful after a $2.6 million restoration and renovation, St. Pete Beach’s public library has recreated the mid-century modern feel designed by its original architect, Glenn Q. Johnson, famed for his 1960s “bird-cage homes.”
Library Director Betcinda Kettells said the library’s design palate now includes “all new signs in period font, mid-century modern furniture, funky clocks that evoke the period, and a color scheme that also has the retro feel.”
“Since we weren’t changing the outside of the building, we wanted to honor the original architect’s vision on the inside, too, and we think he would approve,” Kettells said.
St. Pete Beach Public Library was originally established in 1951 by the St. Petersburg Beach Community Club. It became a municipal library when the city incorporated in 1957. The current 8,200-square-foot building, at 365 73rd Ave., was built in 1969 and partially refurbished in 1995. A member of the Pinellas Public Library Cooperative since 1989, the library was temporarily relocated to 7470 Gulf Boulevard during the renovation.
The collection includes a vast array of books and a broad selection of media such as audiobooks, DVDs and music CDs, along with online access to an extensive collection of e-books and downloadable audiobooks, magazines, and movies. The library also checks out iPads for in-library use, and loans ukulele kits.
During the renovation the library walls were the only part of the building that was not renovated, so the facility is the same size.
“What we have accomplished, however, is a better use of the space so that there are more open areas and a larger casual seating area. Better sight lines and lighting and the removal of six large floor-to-ceiling columns have contributed to a bright and open look,” the library director said.
“One thing that is increasingly important to patrons is more access to electricity and charging stations. They want to sit at the tables and use their laptop while they also charge their phone,” Kettells said. “The building was built in 1969 and the electricity existed only around the perimeter of the building. Later, the large columns that we removed dropped electricity from the ceiling for the staff desks, but not for the patron seating areas. We now have electricity in the floor and table-height charging hubs, which our patrons are very happy about.”
In addition, the Friends Book Store has been expanded and fun amenities were added to the youth area, including an electronic play and learning table, fun and funky seating and shelving on casters that can be rearranged to make a meeting and program space.
With many patrons coming to the library for internet access, Kettells said the number of public PCs was increased from 10 to 12 and a high-visibility keyboard was added for vision-impaired patrons.
While older patrons might remember browsing through the old fashioned card catalogue, the director said that’s a thing of the past. “Our online catalog is shared between all the public libraries in Pinellas County, so books are easier to find and access with the online catalog,” she said.
“We are the smallest public library in Pinellas County by square footage, but our traffic and circulation compares with larger libraries,” Kettells said. “What people are most happy with is that there is so much open space, yet they can find all their favorite books, DVDs, and audiobooks. We also loan jigsaw puzzles and paperbacks to everyone whether they have a library card or not. Puzzles are very popular these days.”
The library added a loading ramp so deliveries don’t have to come through the front door, and moved the drive-up book drop out of the parking lot to the alley between the library and popular Corey Avenue shopping district. The interior book return area was also moved to make returns easier.
“We should be done with everything by April 9. We are waiting on some additional shelving in the staff areas and the parking lot is still under construction,” Kettells said. The refurbished library has been open since March 1. A week-long reopening celebration begins April 26 with a ribbon-cutting and culminates with a “Book End Celebration” May 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with music by the St. Pete Sax Quartet. A fire truck and police cruiser will be on hand for kids to explore, and the surfboard-shaped award from Tripadvisor that named St. Pete Beach the No. 1 beach in the country will be available for selfies.
“Libraries are alive and well and contribute to the quality of life in their communities. Not every community is lucky enough to have one,” Kettells said. “We are a community anchor.”
The Mayor’s Open Office program resumed March 22, and the library has been approached about resuming some programming by those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “We’ve always offered great educational and entertainment programs, and we plan on doing the same when we’re able,” the director said.