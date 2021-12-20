INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Beach Art Center is a longstanding community institution that first opened its doors in 1978.
The facility, which features a pair of galleries and a gift shop that recently underwent a major renovation, offers weekly classes and weekend workshops in a variety of mediums, as well as summer camps, open studio space, and shows, according to Patricia Thomas, a four-year volunteer who serves as the center’s spokesperson.
But Thomas noted while they regularly attract amateur patrons and professional artists from all over the state, in person and via Zoom, the Beach Art Center, which is at 1515 Bay Palm Blvd. next to Indian Rocks Beach City Hall, has retained its quaint, unpretentious vibe that’s befitting the IRB community.
“It’s a pretty neat, pretty special little place with a lot going on,” Thomas said by phone recently. She noted the facility started out as an American Legion Hall before being purchased by a local artist and converted into a not-for-profit community art center. “We offer several different levels of classes in a variety of mediums, including oils, watercolors, pottery, acrylic and mixed media, and they’re offered on pay-by-class basis, not weekly or by semester like a lot of other places.”
Thomas said they also offer plein air, or outdoor, classes as well as “art on the rocks,” a sip-and-paint-style event that’s more advanced than most.
Thomas said the center has roughly 1,200 people on its mailing list and “a couple of hundred active members who support us.” She added that the all-volunteer operation is run by “a very active board with people who serve different roles,” though she acknowledged they do have one paid employee, the clerk at the gift shop. She also stated the center could not have survived for this long, especially throughout the coronavirus pandemic, without the full support of IRB leaders, visitors, and residents.
“The community has always been super-supportive of us,” said Thomas, who moved to the area five years ago. “It just blows me away. The center is important to Cookie (IRB Mayor Kennedy) and Diane (IRB Action 2000 President Flagg) and Mary Rose (Plein Aire Cottage Artists co-founder Holmes), but it’s also an important part of the community. It’s a hub for gatherings and special events a place people are drawn to.”
One such event is the center’s annual fundraising gala. The next one, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, is titled Boots and Brushes and will employ a country-western theme utilizing the street and Kolb Park out front that promises to make it another fun and successful fundraiser, according to Thomas.
“The gala is the main fundraiser for us every year that’s critical to our budget, and this next one should be a big party, with food and live entertainment, a live auction, raffles and whiskey bar,” she said. Tickets for the gala can be purchased through the Beach Art Center website. “So, we want to invite everyone to come on down and have a good time for a good cause!”
Until then, Thomas and the rest of the center’s volunteers will keep providing a full slate of programs, classes, workshops and shows for the art lovers in the greater IRB community and throughout the state.
“Art does different things for different people, but it’s a big mental health booster,” Thomas said. She noted that the center stayed open throughout the past two years save for the first two weeks of the pandemic.
“When people are engaged in art, they’re not lonely, they’re not sad, and we’re happy to be able to provide that stress relief for our patrons.”