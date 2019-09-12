INDIAN SHORES — The Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District Board of Commissioners is considering three applicants to fill a vacancy on the board.
At an Aug. 27 meeting at Town Hall, commissioners interviewed David Ardman, a project manager for EXP, a design firm; Mark Moston, owner of Moston’s Business and Sporting Apparel in Belleair Bluffs; and Daniel Mynsberge, a retired firefighter/EMT, for the position.
The appointee will replace Laura Martin, who relinquished her seat in June because she moved out of Indian Rocks Beach, the area she represented. The appointee will serve until November 2020 special election.
Asked why he wants to be fire commissioner, Ardman said he has relative experience that can be applied to the position stemming from his early career in New York, where he served as a public information officer for the New York State Thruway Authority.
“I served as their around-the-clock duty officer and worked very closely with New York state police, particularly the troop that patrolled the thruway exclusively and all the local municipalities around the thruway corridor,” he said. “I was a duty officer for the 325-mile Erie Canal System, and am familiar with crisis communications and crisis management. So I see a lot of similarity in that respect,” Ardman said.
Commenting on how he would keep fire district constituents informed, he said would always make himself available by telephone, visits and “at the facility in Indian Rocks Beach or wherever it happens to be to discuss any matters of concern,” Ardman said.
Asked why he wants to be a commissioner, Moston said he has grown up in the community from elementary school through college.
“I've seen how it’s grown, and I see the process of expansion and how it needs to be regulated. And I think that I work very well in groups,” he said.
Commenting on how he would keep fire district constituents informed, Moston said, “Going to the commission meetings would be a good way. I don’t believe I would have access to social media platforms, but the ones that I do … I could certainly post on those. Approach the city maybe about getting involved on the website and bringing some of the stuff to their attention.”
Mynsberge said he would like to be a commissioner because he was a career firefighter.
“So it’s near and dear to my heart. I’d like to be of service to Indian Rocks. Been vacationing here since ’94 and a resident here since 2012. This is now my home and I would like to help out,” he said.
Asked how he would keep constituents informed, Mynsberge said he would be talk to them about fire district matters.
“I know there are certain things that can’t always be discussed, but I would be willing to talk them. If somebody wanted to email me or make a telephone call, I’d be very open to any of that,” he said. “They might want to stop me on the street and talk. I’d be open to that, too. That sometimes gets overwhelming.”
Mynsberge was the facilities and logistics manager for the American Red Cross from 2005 to 2012.
Prior to that, he was a battalion chief for the city of Flint, Michigan, fire department, also serving as captain, lieutenant, sergeant and firefighter/EMT during his tenure there from 1997 to 2017.
The board is expected to select one of the three applicants at its next meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at Belleair Beach City Hall.