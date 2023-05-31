Kids go fishing, have pizza
MADEIRA BEACH — More than 80 children went fishing May 20 at the ROC Park seawall and pier.
Every child received a new rod and reel to take home from Old Salts Fishing Foundation, while pizza lunches were donated by the Gulf Beaches Rotary Club. Water was supplied by the Cambria Hotel.
The children came from Family Support Services, Parc, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Jordan Park.
All fish caught were released.
Journalist DeGregory to visit library
The Gulf Beaches Public Library will hold an author talk and book signing on Tuesday, May 30 featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Lane DeGregory.
She will be speaking about her book, “The Girl in the Window and Other True Tales,” from 6-8 p.m. in the library’s conference room.
DeGregory is a Tampa Bay Times staffer who won journalism’s top award in 2009.
The library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit it on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check the website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org.
Here is a schedule of other upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. “The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Visit the library for more information.
Notary Services: The library now provides notary services for $5.00 per stamp. Please call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment.
Home Watch earns accreditation
MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beach Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
Brian Perkins is president of Gulf Beach Home Watch, which serves Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, Redington Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, St Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Largo, and Clearwater.
Redington offers outdoor flick
REDINGTON BEACH — Redington Beach will host a free Movie in the Park under the stars Friday, June 9, at Friendship Park, 164th Street.
The movie will be “Goonies,” a G-rated film directed by Steven Spielberg.
The gate opens at 7 pm; the movie, shown on a 16-foot theater screen, will start at dusk. Bring a canned food donation to help Pinellas County’s needy families.
Pizza, ice cream, beer, wine, soda, snacks, popcorn, games and a raffle will be available.
The event is sponsored by Santa Angels, a 501(c)(3) children’s charity based in Redington Beach.
TI mayor is Home Rule Hero
TREASURE ISLAND — Mayor Tyler Payne has been recognized as a Home Rule Hero for 2023 by the Florida League of Cities.
"Home Rule Heroes are some of our biggest advocates for protecting local decision-making,” Casey Cook, FLC chief of legislative affairs, said in a press release. “They are League members who stand out for their high level of participation, knowledge, and effectiveness. This year's Home Rule Heroes continuously advocated for their communities throughout the 2023 Legislative Session."
Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference.
St. Pete Beach Public Library News
ST. PETE BEACH — A couple weekend events have been announced by St. Pete Beaches Public Library, which is at at 365 73rd Ave.
Those free public event include:
Friday, June 2, 11 a.m. — Socrates Café, a discussion group that seeks to engage in a dialog that is respectful and challenging.
Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. — Summer Reading K-9 Kick-Off, featuring a K-9 police presentation by Deputy Fineberg and K-9 Ronin.
Organizers suggest that after the event, “make sure to come by the desk to receive your summer reading activities.”
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about the library’s other programs.