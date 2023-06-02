The city of South Pasadena — home to landmarks like Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish and the Ten Pin Lanes bowling alley — is looking to add even more vibrancy.
A new partnership between South Pasadena and local arts agency Creative Pinellas aims to bring six to eight murals to the community, where so many people travel on their way to and from St. Pete Beach.
Carley Lewis, South Pasadena’s city clerk and director of administration, reached out to Creative Pinellas to ask how to create a mural program, said Creative Pinellas chief executive Barbara St. Clair.
The agency has implemented mural programs with the Pinellas County Public Works and the Department of Transportation to bring paintings to spots along the Pinellas Trail and with the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area to beautify that area.
Artist Cory Robinson, who painted a mural in Lealman, is the project manager for Creative Pinellas. This past weekend, he and Lewis started approaching businesses they have scouted to ask for their walls.
“It’s moving along and it’s picking up steam and it’s definitely exciting for us and for the city,” Robinson said.
Robinson said they’re looking to get as many murals as possible along the business corridor of Pasadena Avenue. Murals would be visible on the north and south sides of the road.
A community survey is currently online to gauge interest and asks what kinds of motifs and colors people would prefer to see. Meetings seeking community input happen at South Pasadena City Hall (7047 Sunset Drive S.) on June 12 at 2 p.m. (no reservation necessary) and on June 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Zoom.
A call to artists will go out mid-June, with selections made by the end of July. The first round of paintings would start around the end of August or early September.
St. Clair said she’s seen the positive impact murals have on communities.
“You can really even feel the energy of a change in the community and building pride and building excitement,” she said.
For more information, visit creativepinellas.org.