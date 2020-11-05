REDINGTON SHORES — A replacement was chosen for former District 4 Commissioner Pat Drumm at a special meeting held before the Oct. 28 Town Commission workshop. Drumm is moving out of the area and has resigned his commission seat, after serving for three-plus years.
Commission members unanimously selected William Krajewski over three other candidates. He will serve Drumm’s unexpired term, which ends with the election in March.
Krajewski was the only candidate who attended the Zoom meeting. Technical difficulties delayed startup of the video conference by about a half hour. Town Attorney Lauren Rubenstein was initially concerned that some of the candidates may have been unable to participate in the meeting because of the connection problems, and suggested putting off the candidate selection. But the commissioners chose to proceed once it was determined that there were numerous residents successfully hooked up.
A swearing-in ceremony officially put Krajewski on the commission, and his face appeared along with other city officials on the Zoom screen.
Krajewski, a retired financial executive, has served on the town’s Finance and Personnel committees. He has also been a volunteer at town events. Commissioner Jennie Blackburn said Krajewski came to commission meetings before he served on the committees, “so he’s been an interested citizen.”
As a town commissioner, Krajewski said he will work to build a strong relationship with the community, focusing on fiscal responsibility, and look for recommendations and solutions “that will improve the quality of life of our community while keeping Redington Shores an affordable place to live, work and play.”
“I will partner with residents and business owners to find opportunities to keep our neighborhoods, parks and beaches safe and clean for residents and visitors alike,” he said.