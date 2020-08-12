Madeira Beach to pay $775K to double size of City Hall

MADEIRA BEACH — City Hall will get a significant expansion, double the present size, from a planned enclosure of the building’s ground floor, which is currently undeveloped. The added space will house the Building and Planning departments.
It is desperately needed, Community Development Director Linda Portal said at the Aug. 5 City Commission meeting.
“We are meeting all over the place now,” she said. “We’ll get people out of shared cubicles, and have space for storing maps and plans.” A large conference room will provide plenty of meeting space.
The first floor build-out will also open up a lot of room upstairs in City Hall. “We’re freeing up offices, cubicles, and the entire front lobby,” said Building Official Frank Desantis.
“We need our breakroom back,” said Mayor John Hendricks. “Everybody’s eating at their desks.”
Since the City Hall offices were elevated to the second floor when the new municipal complex was built in 2014, some people have assumed that the undeveloped first floor was mandated by flood codes.
But Portal said, “It can be enclosed as long as it is built for flood proofing, just as you see CVS or any of the other enclosed, on-the-ground commercial buildings.”
The City Hall addition will not be cheap. The total estimated cost is $775,000, with $725,000 for construction and $50,000 for furnishings, according to Desantis.
The money will all come from the Building Fund, not the General Fund, Desantis said, as the space will be used by the Building and Planning departments for community development functions. The money in the Building Fund comes from fees that are paid when developers have their work permitted and plans reviewed and approved by the city’s building officials.
Portal said the city will need to get moving on the first floor addition as FEMA is changing some of its rules, which could affect this project.
“They may be coming up with regulations that prevent us from closing in the ground floor. Fortunately, they are a little behind with this,” said Portal. She said she is “comfortable with our ability to flood-proof and provide protection of the building” under the current rules.
Work is expected to go quickly, since the basic structure already exists, Portal said.
The commission unanimously approved a motion by Commissioner Doug Andrews to go out for bids on the project to expand City Hall.
COVID impacts city finances
The city’s revenue is down significantly so far this year, due mostly to drops in income from parking fees and recreation programs, two sources heavily affected by the COVID-19 situation, Interim Finance Director Andrew Laflin reported.
The biggest hit by far was parking, which was budgeted to reach almost $2 million this year. It is now estimated to top out at $1.7 million by the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30. The shortfall is $226,000, due mostly to a big decrease in tourists visiting John’s Pass Village and other tourist attractions in the city.
Also, there was a big drop in income from recreation and culture programs, which was projected at $356,000 but is now estimated at $267,000, an $88,000 shortfall, Laflin said.
Sales tax revenue, which is also impacted by the drop in tourists due to COVID, suffered during the spring shutdown period, as expected. However, Laflin said that revenue is showing signs of recovery, which “bodes well” going forward.
John’s Pass closes in with sand
Sand is filling in John’s Pass, Mayor Hendricks said.
“The Pass is gradually closing in,” he said. Hendricks said he and others had met with U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist about trying to get the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers involved in getting the sand dredged out of the Pass.
City Manager Bob Daniels said at last month’s commission meeting that there has been a lot of concern among local officials and John’s Pass business interests about the situation with the Pass filling in.
“The sand is definitely blocking the north end of the Pass,” he said.
The narrowing channel causes the water to flow faster, and that has created a danger, Daniels said. A child swimming at the edge of the Pass recently got caught in the swift current and was swept downstream before being rescued, he said.
A two-pronged approach is needed, said Daniels, first to get the sand out of there now, and second, fix the problem and keep it out, instead of doing Band-Aid approaches.
There are a number of options available going forward, and Daniels said the mayor and others want to get $30,000 in donations from private sources and the federal government to hire a USF professor with experience in the area to do a study and make recommendations to fix the problem.
Hendricks mentioned some possible solutions include extending the levies and the beach groins.
“We’re moving forward with this, and we won’t take no” for an answer, Daniels said.
Advisory boards dissolved
Three new advisory boards that were created by a previous commission in 2017 have now been dissolved, the Bid Review Committee, Budget Review Committee and Charter Review Committee.
Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price said the action is being taken partly at the request of committee members who say they were showing up at meetings and they were the only one there. Also, she said the extra step of waiting for a review committee “slowed the process down so much; we weren’t getting business done.”
“It really wasn’t effective, people weren’t showing up, and I think we all agree this was something we had to do,” Price said.
The vote was 4-1 on abolishing the committees, with Commissioner John Douthirt voting no.