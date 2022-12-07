For the 20th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach will hold the Grand Prize Drawing Party for their Big Game Raffle fundraiser.
The Grand Prize Drawing Party will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Slyce Pizza, 311 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
IRB Rotary invites the community to join it for the annual party, which is sponsored by Slyce, which will be providing complimentary appetizers throughout the event, as well as drink and food specials.
The party will culminate in a drawing of the five winners, including the Grand Prize winner who will win two tickets to professional football’s annual championship game, this year to be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Grand Prize also includes four nights lodging and $1,000 spending money. Second through fifth prizes of $1,000, $500, $300 and $200 will also be awarded.
The net proceeds of this event, as well as the Rotary’s other fundraisers, are used to fund the many local, national and global humanitarian projects that Rotary International sponsors annually.
If you still have not purchased your raffle tickets, they will be on sale throughout the event. Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20. You do not have to be present to win.
Slyce is active in sponsoring numerous events in the community throughout the year and the club expressed its gratitude for hosting and sponsoring its biggest annual fundraiser. Slyce has three locations, at Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach and St. Pete Beach.
For questions, contact David Kline at 727-418-1673.