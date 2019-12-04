GULFPORT — When ceramic artist Brenda McMahon moved to Gulfport in 2008, she discovered the city’s vibrant arts community. She was surprised to learn, though, that nobody had ever organized an open studio tour there.
For years, she organized artist studio tours while living and creating art in upstate New York. The events were a great success, she said, drawing attention to the participating artists and helping them reach a new audience.
“Independently, we’re great, but together we’re exponentially greater than the sum of our parts,” she said.
McMahon knew that such a tour would be successful in Gulfport, which already enjoyed a thriving arts scene. So she decided to start one, and three years ago launched ArtJones.
For those wondering where the name comes from, “If you’re jonesing for art, ArtJones is where you want to be,” she said.
ArtJones hosts an annual self-guided tour of artists’ studios throughout Gulfport. This year’s event takes place Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The whole philosophy of the tour is to allow people to see the maker’s space,” McMahon said. “Those spaces are sacred and rarely are people invited in.”
The goal is to create “an awareness of art and art making” so that the community better understands why it should invest in supporting the arts, she added.
“It’s really a wonderful opportunity for the community to come in and see the clay coils on floor, the paint brushes and the turpentine cans,” she said. “They’ll see me sitting at the potter’s wheel, throwing a pot, and other artists in their studios creating. They’ll get to see, right before their eyes, every step, and it really connects people to understand what making (art) is all about, how it’s done and the energy of the artist.”
This year’s ArtJones event features 19 Gulfport artists, 11 of them new to the tour. This is an ever-changing lineup, as new artists are juried in and out each year.
“The philosophy of ArtJones is it will always be growing and changing, and it’s important to have a balance of mediums and a diversity of styles,” McMahon said.
Many tour stops will feature music and other activities in addition to live art demonstrations. McMahon, whose studio is stop No. 2, will offer live jazz and food.
“Every year I have a big party, and everybody knows my studio,” she said.
Artists will also display their work at their studios, and pieces will be available to purchase throughout the tour.
For more information and a map of the Dec. 7-8 tour, visit artjonesstudiotour.com.