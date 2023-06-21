Indian Shores to begin metered parking
INDIAN SHORES — Metered parking will go into effect next month at city-owned facilities, town officials have announced.
Beginning July 15, paid parking will be in force at the Indian Shores Municipal Center, Nature Park, and McEwen Park.
Residents of Indian Shores may use their Emergency Access Permit hangtag to park in any of the town-owned metered lots.
Residents may park overnight in designated spots only. Emergency Access Permit hangtag must be displayed. There are two designated spots at the Nature Park, six designated spots at the municipal center and 15 designated spots at McEwen Park.
Residents who do not currently have an Emergency Access Permit hangtag can obtain a permit at the police department on the second floor of the municipal building.
Tiki Gardens is owned by Pinellas County and metered parking is in effect there.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading: June 1-Aug. 11. Enter to win a $20 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Visit the library for more information.
Children's Summer Reading Program: Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m., Wildlife Discovery Center of John's Pass.
Notary Services: The library provides notary services for $5 per stamp. Please call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, June 23, 10:30 a.m. — What's All the Hoopla? Have you ever wondered how to access all the online services your library offers? CloudLibrary, Hoopla, Libby, Kanopy, and more will be explained so that you can enjoy free eBooks, movies, and information with your library card.
Friday, June 23, 4 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a feature film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday June 24 at 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Come try out our all-ages interactive projector game system that makes entertainment lively, educational, and fun. Games range from easy to difficult and cooperative to competitive. Twenty-minute sessions for up to 4 people are first come, first served. This is a full body gaming experience — bring clean socks.
Monday, June 26, 12 noon-2:00 p.m. — Loose Threads: Fiber Arts Group. Whether you enjoy knitting, stitching, quilting, felting, sewing, crocheting, or any other fiber art, this group is open to anyone interested in working on their own projects and sharing ideas. Open to all skill levels. This is not a teaching class.
Monday, June 26, 5:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office. Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.
Tuesday, June 27, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, June 27, 4-5 p.m. — Royal Ball. The most enchanting event is coming to the library! We've enlisted the help of @partypopins to provide magical entertainment. Step into a frosty fairytale world filled with singing, games, dancing, and unforgettable memories! Witness the Ice Queen make her grand entrance. Don your finest attire fit for heroic royalty and prepare for a fairytale adventure. Space is limited to 25 participants. Caregivers must remain present during the program.
Wednesday, June 28, 6 p.m. — Cesar Domico Stage Comedy Magic & Illusions (Adult program). Join us for a spellbinding mix of magic and comedy from Cesar Domico!
Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m. — BayCare Kids: Adventure into Health (ages 3–5). We go on an adventure throughout the world, learning about proper handwashing, water safety, the importance of daily physical activity and proper nutrition. A six-week program in which participants learn about a continent, an animal from that continent and a specific health topic. Each week, we'll get together for an activity along with a song, an animal puppet and a new story book.
Thursday, June 29, 1 p.m. — Family Crafternoon: B is for Bookworm. Come to the library and create your very own bookworm.
Friday, June 30, 12:30 p.m. — Interactive Film: This interactive movie experience includes snacks, props, and movement to make for an extra fun movie night! See SPBLibrary.com for movie details.
