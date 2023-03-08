Years before he would become a major league ballplayer, Casey Kotchman got a head start on becoming one of the greatest defensive first basemen in the pros, thanks to his parents Tom and Sue.
Growing up in Seminole, Kotchman had two pretty darn good "coaches."
"I always enjoyed playing catch with Dad and Mom," said Kotchman, whose father is a longtime major league scout and minor league manager.
The back and forth of throwing and catching a ball instilled in Kotchman an important lesson.
"You can hit .300 and you are considered great, but still you have failed 70% of the time," he said. "But you should be able to catch the ball with a glove every day. That makes for a more complete game."
Kotchman took that "complete game" from an outstanding career at nationally ranked Seminole High School to the major leagues. The 13th overall pick in the 2001 MLB draft by the Anaheim Angels, Kotchman played in the majors from 2004 until 2013. A good hitter, Kotchman was probably better known for his defensive skills at first base.
During a most incredible span, Kotchman went errorless in 274 consecutive games (starting in 2008 and into 2010), handling 2,379 chances flawlessly as a member of the Angels, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.
"I had no idea (that I was breaking any records) until at some point somebody told me," said Kotchman, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Feb. 22.
Those records are in the Guinness Book of World Records and the game streak is also ranked No. 8 by the Bleacher Report as baseball streaks that may never be broken. The Bleacher Report put Kotchman's record ahead of others set by names like Barry Bonds, Carl Hubbel, Cy Young, Mariano Rivera and Lou Brock.
Admitting he was not aware of the Guinness and Bleacher Report designations, Kotchman humbly offered, "I don't know if I agree with that assessment."
Now here's the crazy rub about the records and Kotchman's overall career fielding percentage of .998: Despite his stellar play at first base, he never won a Gold Glove.
"I never won a Gold Glove, but I did get not one but two bases (presented to me)," he said with a laugh. "I wasn't really surprised (that I didn't get a Gold Glove during the streak) since I was getting shipped around the country, changing costumes and switching leagues during that time. That's how some things work."
There was no changing of "costumes" in Kotchman's early years in the majors. After three years of splitting time in the minors and majors, and overcoming mononucleosis in 2006, the left-handed hitting and fielding Kotchman became the Angels' starting first baseman in 2007. He started the season with a bang, smashing a home run in his first at-bat.
Kotchman, who now lives in St. Pete Beach with his wife Abigail and 14-month-old son Casey Cross, finished with a .296 batting average. He might have hit better for the season, but a concussion (that needed three stitches) suffered on the base paths in June, at a time when he was batting .333, clearly had an effect.
Still, Kotchman had one of his best seasons, which culminated in one of six post seasons that he was able to participate in.
Kotchman was feeling pretty good and was off to another solid start in 2008 when about two-thirds of the way into the season he was traded to Atlanta.
"We were in first place by 11½ games when I was traded," said Kotchman. "My team was in the lead, then I was traded. It certainly gets you out of your comfort level. It breaks your momentum."
The next year Atlanta swapped him to Boston. Then came Seattle in 2010.
"It's like a merry-go-round," Kotchman said. "It gets difficult to get comfortable."
And then he came home. The Tampa Bay Rays signed Kotchman to a minor league deal, and that's where he started the 2011 season. A few games into the season, though, Manny Ramirez retired and Kotchman got the call to come to St. Pete. Kotchman made the most of it, hitting a career high .306 with 10 homers.
"I was really excited to come to the Rays," he said. "I was actually hoping that they would draft me (out of high school). I was hoping to stay close to home. I like it here."
At the end of the year Kotchman was ready to re-sign.
"I kept hearing that they were thinking of bringing me back, that there was a good chance, but they never did make me an offer," said Kotchman, still puzzled. "It wouldn't have taken that much to sign me."
Instead, Kotchman signed with the Cleveland Indians where he had a pretty decent season as the everyday first baseman. But again, no offer came at the end of the season. Kotchman finally signed a deal with the Miami Marlins where he made the opening day roster. He never got into a groove, though, and popped a hamstring shortly into the campaign. A few months later he was released and although he tried to latch onto the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays, neither worked out.
"I never really retired — I got retired," said Kotchman. "It's not like I walked away. I just wasn't able to get a job."
Though the career ending wasn't the best, there was good that came out of it later on. Former Cleveland teammate Travis Hafner, who had joined the Yankees and were training in Tampa, introduced Casey to his future wife, Abby. The two have now been married for seven years.
These days, Kotchman, who can't remember the last major league game he attended, is happy being the family man while Abby runs a real estate company.
"My mom kept a lot of my toys and stuffed animals from when I was a kid," he said. "I'm cleaning a lot of them up."
When asked if he gets any pangs about baseball during spring training, he simply responds with a question, "What time of year is it? I'm just taking it day to day and having fun with my family."