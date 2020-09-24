REDINGTON SHORES — The annual Town Picnic, which had been reinvented due to COVID-19 into a drive-thru format where food trucks would deliver hamburgers and hot dogs, beverages and desserts to the neighborhoods, has had another remake.
The latest plan is for residents to go to Town Hall to pick up their food.
“It would be more like a drive-in restaurant,” said Mayor Mary Beth Henderson in explaining the latest changes to the picnic at the Sept. 9 town commission meeting.
“After much thought of trying to figure out the easiest and most cost-effective way to socially distance and still have our picnic, we decided to hold it in the Town Hall parking lot. We’d have everyone drive or walk up, and hand them a to-go bag with all the goodies,” Henderson said.
Some bags will contain a “gold ticket,” which can be redeemed at Town Hall for a gift certificate that the town had purchased from local businesses. This would help promote the businesses during a difficult time, Henderson said.
“We thought this would be something different and fun,” the mayor said. It will also include a local musician playing in the parking lot.
Commissioner Michael Robinson said the latest reinvention of the reinvented town picnic was “a great solution.” He also liked the idea of the gift certificates, which he said was a good move.
The picnic, held every year the second Saturday in October, has long been a popular tradition with town residents. The mayor was determined to keep the tradition going despite the pandemic. This year’s event will be Oct. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Parking at town lots
Following up on a workshop discussion of parking at town-owned lots, which Robinson said had resulted in “a lot of confusion,” the commission decided by consensus to make a number of changes that will impact residents, businesses and others using the lots to go to the businesses or the beach.
Residents will pay more to park “free” under the new plan. The hang tags, which could be purchased for $3 each year and allowed residents to park at the Old Town Hall lot near the beach, will be replaced by stickers costing $50 a year, which can be used at three town-owned lots.
One sticker per household will be allowed.
Unlike the hang tags, which could be passed around to relatives and other non-residents to use at the intended lot, the stickers, or decals, are permanently affixed to the resident’s vehicle.
Business owners can purchase two stickers per business for $50 each.
The commission also agreed to install a parking pay station at Constitution Park, which currently has free parking.
The new parking rules mean visitors to the Old Town Hall lot and Constitution Park must have a sticker attached to their windshield that lets them park free, or pay the metered rate. Those lots are both near the beach, at 17798 and 18214 Gulf Boulevard respectively. Parking at the small town-owned Lighthouse Pointe lot at 17980 Gulf will be by sticker only.
A parking ordinance will need to be approved by the commission before the new parking plan takes effect. That process would take at least two months because two readings of the ordinance are required.
The large county parking lot has its own metered system and is not a part of the town’s parking plan.
New meter to monitor sewer flow
The town will spend just over $10,000 to rent a special meter for three months to measure the town’s sewer flow. The results will be compared to the readings of the county meter, which is used to bill the town for the amount of sewage processed each month.
Commissioners have complained the town gets excessively high sewer bills from the county, even during periods where there is little or no rain and sewer usage should be lower.
“This meter provides a very good opportunity to gain some knowledge about our sewer flow,” Robinson said.
Commissioner Jeff Neal, who is managing a major overhaul of the town’s ageing sewer systems, said he is impressed with Avanti, the company that makes the meter it is looking to use.
“This is a good way to evaluate our system,” said Henderson.
Millage rate lowered
With the economic uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local communities are looking for ways to assure that their revenues will cover the planned expenditures. Some are raising their millage rate, or keeping their rate the same but taking advantage of additional revenue that comes from increased property values.
At Redington Shores, the commission voted at a budget meeting Sept. 14 to lower its millage rate from 1.80 to 1.6896 mills, which is the rolled-back rate. That rate would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year, which means the town would not gain the extra income from rising property values, and individuals would not see their taxes go up at all.
Commissioner Robinson said the Financial Advisory Committee had recommended that the town adopt the rolled-back rate, “and the commission agreed that that was in the best interests of the town.”
“The reason we could roll back that ad valorem rate was because the town officials and everyone involved are really doing a good job of managing the assets of the town,” Robinson said.
The proposed budget includes a surplus in the General Fund, with $2.5 million in revenue and $2.4 million in expenses, for a gain of $100,000. The Capital Improvement Fund includes increased spending on the town’s parks.
Commissioner Neal said, “I think it’s outstanding that we as a commission were able to do the roll-back rate. This is a very proud day for Redington Shores.”