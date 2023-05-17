ST. PETE BEACH —If a department director lets a contract lapse, after a vendor was paid a $75,000 advance outside of the written agreement and without the city getting its two barges, “the buck stops with the city manager,” according to City Commissioner Mark Grill.
City Manager Alex Rey, scheduled for his yearly evaluation next month, was on vacation and not present to defend himself during a May 9 commissioners meeting, where the issue arose.
“The city charter states that the city manager has responsibility for the operations of the city under our business model,” Grill said. “The commission does not have operational responsibility. The buck stops at the city manager.”
He added, “In fairness, the city manager is not here.”
The discussion led Mayor Adrian Petrila to ask Assistant City Manager Vince Tenaglia, “Who’s responsible for making sure these systems are in place and the proper procedures are in place, that the procedures and processes that were developed are actually implemented and supervised, making sure people are following the procedure that’s put in place?”
Tenaglia begged off from answering definitively.
“I would respectfully defer some of this conversation (to) between the city manager and city commission, as it pertains to some of these topics,” he said.
The issue of the two barges — which the city commission approved purchasing a year and a half ago for fireworks shows and other purposes — was raised by Grill during a discussion of whether to stage a July 2 fireworks show or a drone light show. A recent community poll showed most favored a fireworks display.
“The contract said that the goods would be delivered within one year (but) the goods have not been delivered,” the commissioner said. “The contract said … the city has the right to claim liquidated damages at $500 per day, for every day after the expiration of the contract. So, roughly, we’re looking at $80,000.”
Regarding any non-contractual payments, Tenaglia noted the contractor had requested in writing that a deposit of funds be made in order to complete the job.
“I’m sure many other businesses over the course of that time period made similar claims based on supply constraints, logistics, etc.,” he added.
He also acknowledged a need “to improve some of our processes internally.”
Said Tenaglia: “It’s true that payment was outside the scope of the contract terms. It’s also true that the procurement manager position has unfortunately turned over a couple of times during that time period. And the processes — organizationally, culturally — haven’t been refined enough to where that expectation is out there that, when that type of claim does come in, the first step is to bring it to the procurement office. That’s where we’re going. … Just yesterday, we had a new procurement manager finally start for us.”
He added that the city also just recently installed new software to track contracts.
“Yes, it’s true that payment didn’t go through the proper vetting procedures, it didn’t go through proper protocols, but it’s also true that we’re literally making those improvements right now,” Tenaglia said.
He added that city staff recently have been in contact with the vendor and soon will pick up one of the two barges.
“One of the two is complete, ready to be delivered, and the second is currently being held up by some permitting issues,” Tenaglia said.
Vacationing in Egypt, Rey said when contacted after the meeting by Tampa Bay Newspapers that he was disappointed the topic had been brought up in his absence.
The newly installed procurement software should help solve such problems in the future, he said.
He added that the buck stops with the city manager but noted there are regularly hundreds of city contracts in effect and staff has to follow through on individual projects.