REDINGTON BEACH — The beautiful shoreline of Redington Beach may have a small role in this year’s Super Bowl pregame activities.
Commissioner Fred Steiermann announced Jan. 20 that an event planner working with CBS Sports had contacted him about the possibility of filming a segment on the beach at which a bonfire would be used as a backdrop to introduce the teams’ players.
Team members would not be present, Steiermann said, only the five to 10 people involved in the filming, which would take place 4 to 8 p.m. on either Thursday or Saturday before the Feb. 7 game in Tampa.
The commissioner said he asked the producers to make a contribution to the Redington Beach scholarship fund in exchange for using the beach.
Code revisions
After Steiermann’s announcement, the meeting turned more serious as commissioners considered revisions to town codes regarding signs, site plans, stormwater utility fees and adoption of standards for collection, retention and treatment of stormwater runoff.
Changes to the sign code were necessitated by recent court rulings on regulation of the content of temporary signs, town staff said in a memo to the commission.
Specifically, the proposed changes would fix the definitions of “building,” “fence” and “substantial damage” that were inconsistent with state and town codes. The proposed changes introduce many new definitions of what constitutes signs and how they can be displayed.
Commissioners and residents requested other additions to the code. Steiermann requested an exception for permit for the townwide garage sale.
A lengthy discussion ensued about how large temporary signs could be, causing members of nonprofit groups Santa’s Angels and the Redington Beach Property Owners Association to comment that the proposed rules would limit the size of signage for their events, customarily 4-foot by 6-foot banners.
The length of time signs could be displayed also would be limited.
The suggested revisions will be included in the second and final reading of the ordinance, scheduled for Feb. 17.
Stormwater rules
On final reading, the commission adopted a standard details manual that lays out how stormwater runoff will be handled.
Mayor Nick Simon said the need for the manual was a “trade-off” for the 2019 increase in the impervious surface ratio to 0.65.
The manual sets out goals to mitigate the resulting increase in the amount of stormwater runoff into streets and drains.
In a memo to the commission, Sara Propst, an engineer who helped develop the manual, said it would “provide acceptable, engineered solutions to common infrastructure needs” and “will allow residents to do work on their property without having an engineer design each component.”
Commissioner Tom Dorgan said the main concern was that new construction didn’t interfere with a working stormwater system.
It’s designed to be a working document, he said, “so you don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time you build a new house.”
The panel also approved on second and final reading an amendment to the town code for the preparation of site plans. The change allows “site sketches” to be presented for approval of small construction projects rather than a full-scale site plan which must be signed off by an engineer.
Final reading of a code amendment updating stormwater utility fees was tabled for later action.