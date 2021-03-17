NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — After running unopposed, Mayor Bill Queen, Seat 1 Commissioner Richard Bennett and Seat 2 Commissioner Gary Curtis were sworn in by Town Attorney Jay Daigneault for their next two-year terms at the opening of the Mar. 11 Town Commission meeting.
With the new Board of Commissioners in place, Queen proposed new areas of supervisory responsibility for each of the commissioners. Bennett will oversee public works, Curtis was assigned the building department, Commissioner Corey Thornton will deal with safety, and Commissioner Kevin Kennedy was named vice mayor. The assignment of areas of responsibility passed unanimously by a vote of 5-0.
“It is time to move the young blood up (in the supervisory areas),” said the mayor, regarding making Kennedy the vice mayor.
During public input, Queen read a letter sent to North Redington Beach’s town clerk from Sharon and Maury Sade, winter residents of 15 years who own a home in Seminole. In the letter, the couple, who frequent North Redington Beach every year during their snowbird stays, commended the town on its upkeep and upgrades while lauding Thornton, who they met by chance on Feb. 25.
In the letter the Sades complimented Thornton, saying that they were “astounded that someone so young has done so much for not only the town (but also) for youths in general…” Impressed by how “humble” they found Thornton to be, and by how he “genuinely cares” that visitors enjoy what the town and beach have to offer, they felt “blessed to have met (Thornton)” and inclined to express their pleasure over their visit to the town.
“This made my day,” said Thornton. “I just try to spread the love and peace around.”
There was no old business on the town agenda. New business consisted solely of passing a new two-year agreement between the town and Trask-Daigneault LLP, which serves as the town’s attorney and legal representation.
According to Daigneault, the essential change in the new contract is a $10-an-hour increase in fees. The new contract was approved by a unanimous vote of 5-0.
“We appreciate our relationship with the town,” said Daigneault.
During miscellaneous business, the mayor provided updates on some of the town’s projects.
Utility undergrounding has been completed on the east side of Gulf Boulevard.
The construction of the new public works/fire station hit a glitch. Estimates for the construction have come in high, so further consideration of bids may be necessary and/or the Redingtons may need to kick in more funds to get it done.
When Curtis asked if there was any news on the short-term rentals front, an issue beach communities are watching closely, Mayor Queen replied that it is “a fluid situation” in Tallahassee. Town Clerk Mari Campbell said that she had received notice less than an hour before the meeting that the preemptions had been taken out of the bill during one of the many committees the bill must go through before there is a final vote. Taking out the preemptions would help to support home rule.
Queen is still encouraging residents to write to their state representatives. “Legislators pay attention to what they hear from their voters,” said the mayor.