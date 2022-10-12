ST. PETE BEACH — In the next few years, the view of the beach and Gulf along certain sidewalks in Pass-A-Grille will disappear and it’s not going to be caused by a natural disaster.
Public Works Director Mike Clarke advised the Historic Preservation board about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to nourish Pass-A-Grille Beach. “There will no longer be a direct view from the street onto the waters,” Clarke said. “The size and placement of the dune will be much larger and much taller.”
Clarke said the project is “no longer a standard nourishment like we experienced in the past, so the crest of the nourishment will be at 10 feet. … All of the crossovers will be demolished in the process and the fate of the city’s concession stand is also in question.”
The project has passed the Army Corps chief engineer’s report and has been passed on to the Assistant Secretary for Civil Works, with the design now placed in the federal budget. A preliminary design should be available in the June-July time frame.
Clarke raised the question of how to we reestablish pedestrian access to the beach through crossovers that have to be three feet above the surface of the sand. “Now you’re walking 13 feet, your head will be touching the ceiling, so to speak,” he said.
The city has written the Army Corps that it’s their responsibility to restore to a reasonable degree pedestrian access to the beach, Clark he told preservation board members at an Oct. 6 meeting.
Clarke estimated the project may not be ready to put sand on the beach until 2025. However, in an earlier report, County Environmental Management estimated the nourishment could begin as early as next year.
Board gains clout
Clarke visited the Historic Preservation Board to promise them they will now be in the loop and get to weigh in on public works projects in Pass-a-Grille.
Preservation board members recently said they would like to be asked their opinion on any project taking place in Pass-a-Grille, not just on traditional contributing structures in the historic district.
“Part of the genesis is this board is having discussions about resources that exist in Pass-a-Grille that we would like review of, when there’s something that’s going to be done with that resource or something that’s going to affect that resource,” board chairman Chris Marone said.
“The board is interested in more than just what are the plans. How are the decisions made? Where are those decisions made? And is there a way for us to be included either in the decision-making process or a review following a decision that’s been made?” he told Clarke.
Clarke explained the next project the preservation board can weigh in on is the building of Fire Station 22.
“I’d like to bring to Historic Preservation the design for Fire Station 22,” Clarke added. “The current station is no longer viable, so we are going to replace it. We were clear there would be a presentation in the concept design phase to Historic Preservation.”
Clarke advised that historic preservation experience was a requirement in the bid package.
“We have gone from not being partners to being partners in the design at a point in time where we have enough information to discuss architectural features, massing, operational needs, how it fits into the neighborhood and all those other things we like to talk about,” Clarke said. “So you have the opportunity early enough in to weigh in and influence all of those items.”