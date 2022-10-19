Special trash pick up set
INDIAN SHORES — The town of Indian Shores has scheduled a special “clean-out” trash pick-up for Thursday, Oct. 27.
Waste Connections will pick up any household items for free that morning, including furniture and appliances left at curbside.
All bulk items put out by condominiums must be visible to the Waste Connections driver and crew.
The following items will not be picked up: paint, household chemicals, tires and tire rims, TVs, fluorescent light bulbs, and anything containing Freon, such as refrigerators and air conditioning units.
Author to present ‘Flo Show’
GULFPORT — Local author Deb Carson will present her multimedia “The Flo Show” at the Gulfport Public Library, Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m.
The presentation is based on her book “Becoming Flo,” which tells the real-life story of her Uncle Albert, who ran away from his homophobic father at age 16, joined the circus and became one of Ringling’s most famous clowns.
Some 40 years after her uncle’s death, Carson learned of Flo.
For those who similarly struggle, Flo’s story illuminates a way out. It is a story that has held readers and audiences enthralled for its dazzling images, laughter, tears, joy and emotional punch.
St. Pete locals reimagine Sea Critters
PASS-A-GRILLE — Sea Critters, a staple in the Pass-a-Grille community for more than 20 years, has a new name and new owners.
Charles and Helen Collom have purchased the waterfront restaurant at 2007 Pass-a-Grille Way, and renamed it Red, White, and Booze. And while they plan to continue the legacy of the local icon, there will be changes. Some of the menu favorites will return, but new items will be added.
Other additions include “more dock space, more seating outside, newer tables, the food’s getting better and better as we go,” says Charles Collom.
The Sea Critters staff will be back, and live entertainment can be heard on the weekends. Renovated docks will have a dockhand Friday through Sunday.
St. Pete Beach Library news
• Friday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. — Supernatural St. Petersburg and Paranormal Pinellas: Join us for a special spooky author talk by Brandy Stark, author of “Supernatural St. Petersburg & Paranormal Pinellas.” Stark is an educator, writer, visual artist, and the founder of the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg paranormal investigation team.
• Monday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — SHINE: Medicare 101. Please join us for a presentation on Medicare and SHINE services. This program is courtesy of Area Agency on Aging of Pasco and Pinellas, Inc.
• Monday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson.
• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. — Tween & Teen Movie and Haunted “Gingerbread” House Activity: Teens and Tweens are invited to build a haunted house out of graham crackers, frosting, and candy. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
• Thursday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. — Morningstar Investment Research Center Introduction: Learn the basics of the Morningstar Investment Research Center to evaluate stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, read Morningstar’s newsletters, and plan your investment portfolio.
• Friday, Oct. 28, noon — Creature Feature: Join us for popcorn and a film fit for Spooky Season! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
The Friends of St. Pete Beach Library are looking for a treasurer. If you want to volunteer in this capacity and have relevant skills, please email stpetebeachfriends@yahoo.com. Board meetings take place generally on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. in the library’s community room.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter! Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Scrabble: Fridays,1-4 pm. Looking for new members!
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Looking for new members! Call us at 727-391-2828 if interested.
Book Groups: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 10:30 a.m. “The Sisters of Summit Avenue” by Lynn Cullen.
Haiku Poetry Contest: Oct. 1-31. All ages. Winners will receive $100! Enter online or in person. Visit gulfbeacheslibrary.org for more information.
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
