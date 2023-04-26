A St. Pete Beach resort is planning on a major expansion under new ownership.
The Sirata Beach Resort at 5300 Gulf Blvd. is exploring adding two new hotel buildings to its site and renovating the original hotel, according to a conceptual site plan. One building would add 290 rooms and another would add 130 rooms.
The building set for south of the hotel will include a parking garage while the proposed north building, designated for luxury rooms, would have a parking garage, meeting space and a ballroom.
A Kentucky-based hotel management company, Columbia Sussex — which also owns the Marriott Tampa Westshore in Tampa and the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa — bought the Sirata in December for $207 million, making it the most expensive hotel bought in Pinellas County history, beating both sales of the historic Vinoy Renaissance Resort and Golf Club in St. Petersburg and the Don CeSar resort in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
The conceptual plan has not been filed with the city. Sirata is seeking public input and hosting community meetings detailing its expansion plans with the next one set for April 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Pete Beach Community Center in the Boca Ciega Ballroom.