MADEIRA BEACH — The city will soon have an automated system for emptying trash containers in residential neighborhoods, along with new, larger city-provided trash carts.
The city commission gave preliminary approval at an Oct. 26 workshop to purchase customized 96-gallon trash carts, one per household, to replace the current resident-owned carts, and “tipper” equipment to be installed on three of its garbage trucks to lift and flip the carts. The change is expected to reduce the number of people needed per truck from 3 to 2.
Public Works director Megan Wepfer said the city has had a serious problem with staffing turnover in the sanitation department over the past year. The automated tippers should reduce the staffing needs, saving money, and also reduce the risk of injury to workers.
Currently, many residents have oversized trash carts which the workers manually lift and tip. Residents who have carts with a capacity beyond 64 gallons have been violating a city ordinance, Wepfer said.
Under the new automated system, the capacity of the city-provided carts increases to 96 gallons, and the jumble of personal carts and loose bagged garbage is eliminated.
While switching to the new system, the city will be asking all residents to take their cart to the curb themselves for trash pickup. An exception will be made for people with disabilities. Over the years, at least 25 percent of residents have not been taking their trash to the curb, Wepfer said. City workers have been picking up the trash cans from their back yard and returning them after emptying.
“It’s not a big deal to take garbage to the street,” Mayor John Hendricks said.
City Manager Robin Gomez said when the new trash carts are delivered, the city will tape a flyer on top “explaining the process that all residents, with the exception of the disabled, who will be identified, will need to wheel (the cart) to the curb.”
The new carts are the exact same type that the city has been using on the beach and in city parks with good success, Wepfer said. This new system has no effect on the continued use of dumpsters by commercial businesses.
There will be no additional cost to the residents for the new carts.
“This is a no-brainer,” said Commissioner Doug Andrews. Some benefits he mentioned were avoiding injuries by workers lifting cans, and eliminating problems with going into people’s yards where there have been dog attacks and other risks.
“As far as our fiscal responsibility, this more than pays for itself. We don’t need as many garbage men,” Andrews said.
Others agreed, with Commissioner Ray Kerr saying, “This makes sense to me.”
The topic will be on the agenda of the Nov. 9 regular meeting for approval to spend $35,000 for 3 sets of cart-tippers from Tampa Crane and $125,000 for 2,000 trash carts from Toter, for a total cost of $160,000.
Gomez said the lifts can be installed on the trucks over the next month or two, and the trash containers will likely arrive in one to three months. He said the city would likely begin using the new trash containers in March or April 2023.
Gomez also reminded residents that there will be changes to the recycling process, as the contract with a new vendor, Waste Pro, is expected to be approved at the Nov. 9 meeting. By the end of December, the current vendor, Waste Connections, will remove existing 18-gallon containers, and Waste Pro will deliver new 65-gallon containers. Waste Pro will start collecting recycling on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Gomez said.
Kitty Stuart parking addressed
Commissioners discussed the idea of designating four to six parking spaces at Kitty Stuart Park for resident parking only. This is the lot on the beach next to Caddy’s restaurant at 141st Ave. that was enhanced by the restaurant owner as a part of the development agreement. The number of parking spaces was increased from 6 to 18.
Kerr said this is a popular route for residents in the area to access the beach, and he proposed setting aside some spots for residents only. Currently, residents can park there on a first-come first-served basis, at no cost, using their resident parking pass.
Residents complain that “there’s never a space available, due to the restaurant,” Kerr said.
However, after discussing revenue benefits and other factors, the commission agreed to leave the parking as-is.
Andrews said Kitty Stuart has never had any resident-only parking spaces. “But there are currently now five resident-only spots on 141st Ave., right across the street, that weren’t there before,” Andrews said.
“Our job is to do what’s fiscally correct for the city,” said Andrews. He said the revenue from Kitty Stuart Park this past year was $99,000, versus $8,000 in 2018.