NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — During the last hour of the last session of the Florida Legislature in 2021, a bill was passed that invalidated many Florida municipal ordinances regarding certain zoning districts. At a Jan. 13 commission meeting, the Town of North Redington Beach passed an ordinance to bring the town code into compliance with this new state law.
“We have no choice; we have to pass it,” said Mayor Bill Queen. The ordinance unanimously passed on its first reading by a vote of 5-0 only to put the town in compliance with state law, not because the commission agreed with the content of the new law.
“The current legislative (focus) is one of special-interest economic protection,” said Jay Daigneault, the town’s attorney. Daigneault explained that this latest bill was designed in “reaction to last year’s legislation regarding home occupations” and suggested that the town “get ahead of this” by formulating ordinances to provide some controls wherever possible.
“We sent letters to the governor in opposition to this legislation,” said the mayor. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on June 29, 2021.
The new legislation allows for the use of residential dwellings for an occupation which is secondary to its use for residential purposes, with few restrictions. Residential issues regarding parking, signage, noise and other concerns similar to those involved in short-term rental complaints are likely to emerge without further municipal restraints being imposed.
Duke Energy rights of way renewed
An ordinance renewing Duke Energy’s electric utility rights of way passed unanimously 5-0 on the issue’s first reading. The terms and conditions were the same as they were in the previous agreement to permit occupancy of municipal streets and rights of way in the Town of North Redington Beach for the purpose of providing electric service. The new agreement is initially for ten years with two 5-year extensions that bring the entire agreement to a full 20 years in duration.