TREASURE ISLAND — City Commissioners are considering adding micromobility devices, such as electric bicycles and electric scooters, to its ordinances regulating traffic and vehicles with a host of new restrictions.
During commission discussion at a Dec. 20 work session, points of contention ranged from whether micromobility devices should be permitted on sidewalks to how old a teenager has to be to ride one.
Assistant Public Works Director Stacy Boyles presented a potential micromobility ordinance to officials, noting the devices are already being operated on the island.
“Under Florida Statutes, governments are allowed to adopt ordinances to regulate the operation of micromobility and motorized scooters on streets, highways, sidewalks, and sidewalk areas within their jurisdiction,” Boyles said.
While these devices can generally reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour, depending on the model, in Treasure Island, both privately-owned or rental devices will be restricted from traveling faster than 15 mph. In addition, under the city’s proposed ordinance, only one person can ride a device at a time.
Boyles advised commissioners a Connectivity Master Plan is currently being developed, along with a separate Safety and Mobility Analysis focusing on Gulf Boulevard in conjunction with St. Pete Beach, Forward Pinellas, and the Florida Department of Transportation. Additionally, downtown traffic and mobility planning efforts are underway.
The purpose of this proposed micromobility ordinance is to provide provisions that will regulate and establish vendor requirements, as well as the use of these privately owned devices, she said.
Under the proposed ordinance, devices must be operated in the same direction as the traffic flow. In addition, operators of micromobility devices must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and give an audible signal prior to passing. The devices must also have appropriate lighting.
During the work session, a point of contention among commissioners was whether micromobility devices should be prohibited on sidewalks.
Commissioner John Doctor noted in some cases island sidewalks are only four feet wide and a person traversing a walkway on a micromobility device at 15 mph would not be safe for pedestrians.
Doctor said that according to documents provided by Forward Pinellas, there are six cities that restrict micromobility on sidewalks: Clearwater, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.
“We talk about a lot of our sidewalks being four feet (wide), if you actually walk the sidewalks … there are a number of things — garbage cans, signs, crosswalk lights flashing, benches for the bus … so realistically you don’t have four feet. It’s our responsibility to protect our most fragile people and that’s our pedestrians, whether it’s an old person with a cane or a new couple pushing a stroller. I’m really concerned that here these six cities have all said it’s a safety concern and (they) should not be on sidewalks,” he said.
Commissioner Beth Wetzel said she doesn’t disagree with Doctor’s argument, but she just can’t get past thinking about the evening hours, when there are no pedestrians on the sidewalk, but there are scooters and a ton of traffic on the roadway.
“I don’t want to be the one to say you have to ride in the crowded street on an electric bike or electric scooter and there’s nobody on the sidewalk,” she explained.
Commissioner Saleene Partridge said she too is worried about people having to ride in the road during the dusk and evening hours. “I don’t want to have an unintended consequence where we are pushing them into the street. There’s a lot of traffic, there’s nobody on the sidewalk, (then) that’s the safest place.”
Doctor said he isn’t really worried about the resident being on the sidewalk, but rather that visitor who may not have ever been on a scooter in their life.
Mayor Tyler Payne said the consensus of the commission seems to be no riding of electric scooters or electric bicycles on sidewalks. He said he is willing to rely on the judgment of police to decide if micromobility riders are being safe and responsible.
Commissioners agreed with a stipulation in the ordinance that stated micromobility devices are prohibited from the beach and the beach trails. The city manager has the authority to further restrict the use of micromobility devices due to an event, or other circumstance that may impact public safety or the general welfare of the community.
However, another point of debate focused on a portion of the proposed ordinance that stated “no person under the age of 16 years old shall operate a micromobility device within the city.”
Partridge said that provision could impact youngsters 15 or 14 who may have jobs or want to go places on the island. She said mothers would rather they ride a scooter than take the family car on a learner’s permit.
Payne asked what surrounding cities do in regards to age limitations. Boyles noted the age limit is 16 in Madeira Beach, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.
Partridge said the 16-year-old age restriction might be good for youngsters on vacation, with parents renting a micromobility device from a vendor, but young teen residents should be able to ride within their neighborhoods.
City Manager Amy Davis suggested the age limitation could be 16 on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph and over, with no age limit imposed on for those roads with a speed limit under 35 mph, and teen riders must wear a helmet if 16 or younger. The age limit to rent micromobility device would be set at 16.
Commissioners agreed to adopt that change to the ordinance.
Boyles told commissioners the proposed ordinance also provides provisions for micromobility vendor license agreements, which must be approved by the city commission.
Under the terms of the ordinance, the city manager may choose to limit the number of license agreements permitted by the city and can also limit the number of devices rented by a provider, she said. A vendor must also carry insurance coverage.
As part of the new ordinance, the only devices that would be seen on the streets, after a set curfew imposed on the micromobility vendor, would be those that are privately-owned. Vendors will have to demonstrate the capability to render their devices inoperable at a set cutoff time.
“People with privately-owned devices, who may rely on these devices as their primary mode of transportation, will be allowed to operate their devices at any time of day, and will be more likely to use newly proposed wayfinding and their local knowledge to operate the devices in a safer manner into the evening hours,” Boyles noted. “Allowing these folks to use their devices at night may also lesson traffic congestion and parking issues and would positively contribute to the city’s goal to encourage the use of alternative transportation.”
The assistant public works director noted “several planning projects are currently in progress to provide mobility and safety improvements throughout the city for continuous improvement.”
If the ordinance is adopted, staff recommended issuing a request for proposals in partnership with the city of St. Pete Beach to allow for consistency in vendors and regulations, so that visitors have an easier time understanding what is allowed, Boyles told commissioners.
“Although we can strive for as much consistency as possible, the RFP can allow for variations between the cities if needed," Boyle said. "The RFP will set requirements for the number of vendors to be selected, the number of devices per vendor, geofencing locations, curfew and other standards that must be followed that are not set by the proposed ordinance.”
Commissioners will hold a first reading and public hearing on the micromobility ordinance in January.