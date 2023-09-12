INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Davidson is a big believer in connecting his department with the community through special programs, initiatives and events.
So, when it came to honoring 9/11 victims and first responders, Davidson knew he had to do something.
“We’re always looking to do things in the community,” Davidson said Sept. 11, as he waited at the Belleair Beach Community Center to start PSFRD’s second annual 9/11 walk at around 8 a.m. “I wanted to make sure we never forget the tragic events of that day, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
While Davidson said attendance was a bit lighter than last year, when the walk was held on the weekend, the chief said he was happy with the early Monday morning turnout. Attendees included Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy and Commissioner Joe McCall as well as Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala.
“You never know what kind of turnout you’re going to get for these things,” he said as he prepared to start the 3.4-mile walk to 15th Avenue and back. “But I’m very appreciative to those who came out today.”
According to McCall, getting out of bed for a walk is the least they can do to honor the fallen from 9/11.
“This year the chief came to the IRB Homeowners Association meeting and asked people to support the walk,” McCall said as he waited for the walk to start with his wife, Tammie. “So, we decided to come out and support him and honor of the victims of 9/11.”
Kennedy thanked Davidson and the department when the group stopped at Hurricane Eddies for a water break and a prayer.
“I just want to thank Chief Davidson for organizing this event,” Kennedy said. “I’ve worked with a lot of fire chiefs in my career, and I don’t know if I’ve met anyone who is as dedicated to the community as Jeff is. And by coming out here on this hot Monday morning, it shows you all care about the department and the community, too. So, thank you all for coming.”