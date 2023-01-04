Open house to inform on street project
ST. PETE BEACH — The Public Works department of St. Pete Beach will host an open house Thursday, Jan. 12, to share information about the upcoming work on Boca Ciega Drive.
The open house will begin at 5 p.m. at St. Pete Beach City Hall, 155 Corey Ave.
Several tables will display the project plans, which attendees can explore by physical location.
One or more elected officials or commissioners are expected to attend.
Masons aid 10 families at Christmas
MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, 14020 Marguerite Dr., helped bring holiday cheer to 10 local families in need. Fifteen Masons delivered Christmas food baskets to less fortunate families in the area. The baskets included a large ham, pies, and all the sides necessary for the most sumptuous Christmas dinner.
Gulf Beach Lodge has provided holiday baskets for over 45 years and looks forward to continuing the tradition well into the future.
Engel & Völkers teams raffle off bike
MADEIRA BEACH — Two Tampa Bay Engel & Völkers real estate brokerages, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South, raffled off a new bicycle during the Merry Beach Market Holiday Festival Dec. 10 at R.O.C. Park.
Money raised from the raffle benefited Special Olympics Florida.
The family friendly festival, sponsored by the Treasure Island-Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, consisted of over 130 local vendors, live entertainment, and multiple food and beverage stands. The event also offered ideal vantage points for attendees to view the start of the 56th annual Madeira Beach Lighted Boat Parade, and the lighting of the Madeira Beach Christmas Tree.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10:30 a.m. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murphy.
Art Class for Adults: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5-7:30 pm. Registration required.
Haiku Poetry Contest: Jan. 1-31. All ages. Winners will receive up to $100!
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4
St. Pete Beach Public Library News
Friday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Tech Help: Need one-on-one tech assistance? We offer help with technology basics for phones, computers, and library-related applications. Walk-ins only; patrons will be helped on a first come, first served basis.
Monday, Jan. 9, 5 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m. — Veterans History Project Information Session: This session will introduce you to the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. Hosted by Michael Lyons, volunteer coordinator for the Veterans History Project. All veterans are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 11 — Donut Happy Hour: An opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 1 p.m. — Homeschool Social: Homeschool families are invited to enjoy some snacks and connect with other local homeschoolers. This is an all ages homeschool networking event.
Friday, Jan. 13, 12 p.m. — Healthy for Life Nutrition Program: Join us for a nutrition program presented by the American Heart Association.
It’s Financial Wellness Month! Come by the circulation desk and ask for a Money Matters kit for kids. Kits are limited, get one while they last.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
