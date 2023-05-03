Rays president to speak at tourism luncheon
ST. PETE BEACH — Brian Auld, president of the Tampa Bay Rays, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Tourism Luncheon May 12 hosted by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.
Auld is in his 19th season with the Rays and his 10th as team president. He is also currently involved in the St. Petersburg Economic Development Corporation, where he currently serves on the Tropicana Field Site Redevelopment committee. Attendees will get to hear from him about the future of the Gas Plant Site.
The luncheon will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand. Cost to attend is $65 per member, $75 for non-members. Table sponsorships are $750.
Business expo registration, event sponsorship details and tickets are available at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Grouper Gala to mark Founders Day
MADEIRA BEACH — Celebrate the 76th annual Founders Day in Madeira Beach with the Grouper Gala May 6, 5-9 p.m., at the Madeira Beach Recreation Center, 200 Rex Place.
The occasion will include live music, food trucks, children’s activities, and more. Dress code is flip flops, shorts and fishing attire.
Tickets are $30 and are available at www.eventeny.com. A variety for meal packages is available.
The event is hosted by the Madeira Beach Recreation Department.
Cinco Dog Mayo 5K set for beach
MADEIRA BEACH — Support a great cause at the inaugural Cinco Dog Mayo-themed 5K beach run with a 1/2-mile dog fun run in Madeira Beach on Saturday, May 6, at Archibald Memorial Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Blvd.
Entry fee is $40 per person; $10 per dog.
The 5K will begin at 8 a.m., and the doggy Fun Run at 10 a.m. Celebratory festivities will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vendors and food trucks.
St. Jean Creative will be on site to take themed photos. Free tacos and margaritas will be by provided by Mad Beach Cantina.
This event will support the nonprofit Compassion Kind & ALS Association.
Some of the proceeds will go to help with the new dog park in Madeira Beach.
Turtle nesting season starts
INDIAN SHORES — Sea turtle nesting season began May 1 and beachgoers and beach residents are urged to exercise turtle-friendly practices for the next several months.
Female sea turtles come ashore in the dark to dig holes in the sand where they deposit their eggs. To protect the eggs as much as possible, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says, do not disturb the turtles or their hatchlings. Limit light that is visible on the beach. Sea turtles can become disoriented from lights and illuminated objects visible from the beach. Most importantly, bright lights disorient hatchlings by attracting them inland where they often die of dehydration.
Also, pick up your trash and cover any holes to give hatchlings the best path to the ocean.
All seven species of sea turtles are either endangered or threatened. The loggerhead is the most common sea turtle found in Pinellas County.
In 2019, Pinellas County marked a record high of 669 sea turtle nests. Only about one in 1,000 hatchlings makes it to adulthood.
Nesting season ends Oct. 31.
T.I. nets gold for LEED work
The city of Treasure Island has been awarded LEED Gold certification for cities for its environmental efforts.
The LEED for Cities rating system, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council. The rating system is designed to guide communities in achieving high performance in human and environmental health.
Treasure Island achieved the certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at improving sustainability and the standard of living for residents.
“Going through the certification process helped us identify strengths and opportunities for growth,” said Stacy Boyles, Treasure Island’s public works director and sustainability coordinator. “With a major overhaul to the city’s land development regulations ahead of us, LEED for Cities is being incorporated into our roadmap to improve sustainability and resiliency.”
Gulf Beaches Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, May 16 at 10:30 am. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
St. Pete Beach Library news
The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Monday, May 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Tech Help: Walk-ins only; patrons will be helped on a first come, first served basis.
Monday, May 8, 5:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.
Tuesday, May 9, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, May 9, 11 a.m.— Make a Mother’s Day bouquet. Fresh flowers and accessories will be available to create a unique floral bouquet. Supplies are limited! This is a program for children ages 13 and under. One bouquet per child.
Tuesday, May 9, 1 p.m. — Homeschool Social: Homeschool families are invited to enjoy some snacks and connect with other local homeschoolers. This is an all-ages homeschool networking event.
Wednesday, May 10, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour. An opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
Thursday, May 11, 12 noon — Adult Crafternoon: Mason jar vases. Materials will be provided.
Saturday May 13, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Save our Strays: Cat Café Adoption Event. Even if you can't adopt, consider bringing a donation of kitty litter or wet cat food.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for more information.
Gulfport to host Florida Pride event
GULFPORT — Downtown Gulfport will host its third annual Gulfport Florida Pride event Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Activities will include the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band, the ArtOut Exhibit and vendors showcasing art, Pride gear, services and resources that serve the community. Additional activities and fundraisers sponsored by Gulfport’s all-inclusive local businesses include live music, “fun-raisers,” a local business décor contest and more.
Admission and parking are free.
Proceeds will benefit the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library.
