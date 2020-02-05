REDINGTON SHORES — The mayors of the Pinellas County beach communities have been warned about proposed changes to the Bert Harris Property Rights Act.
Attorney Jay Daigneault, who represents several municipalities in the county, told the mayors at a meeting of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council on Jan. 29 that what is being proposed in Tallahassee is bad legislation and will not be good for local towns or cities.
The act, which passed in 1995, was designed to protect private property rights — particularly from government interference. Daigneault gave an example of how the act was meant to work.
“There was a case where a man bought some land and prepared it for a concrete production plant,” he said. “The land was zoned for such a use. Yet after he had spent money preparing the property, the local government changed the zoning and would not permit him to proceed. He sued and got compensation for his expense.”
Daigneault said the act was poorly written, because the language wasn’t clear, leading to litigation in many cases.
He said the proposed amendments in Florida House Bill 519 and Senate Bill 1766 will spell trouble for local municipalities.
“If a local government settles a Harris Act claim and pays compensation, then any similar property would get the same compensation whether or not the property owner had any intention of doing anything similar as the initial claimant,” he said.
Daigneault said the “similarly situated properties” were not clearly defined.
“Does it mean properties of a similar price, a similar size, are subject to the same regulations?” he said. “I liken it to short-term rentals. If one person wins compensation from your town because regulations prevent him from renting his home, that means that all other homeowners in the area would be eligible for that same compensation whether or not they ever intended to rent their property.”
Daigneault said the new bill also provides help for business damage. If a government changed rules to prevent a company from doing business, then that company would be eligible for compensation.
“The amount of damage that could be claimed would be almost limitless,” he said. “It would and could get into the tens of millions of dollars.”
The third major amendment to the act would prevent a government from recovering legal fees in any lawsuit. The homeowner can recover attorney fees, but the government cannot. Daigneault said the recovery of those fees is what prevents frivolous lawsuits. If the amendments pass, there will be nothing to discourage that.
“It is a nuclear bomb for land use and zoning,” he said. “It is the death knell of land use and zoning. It is bad enough as it is now; if the amendments pass, it will be irresponsible and expose towns to major liability.”
He said it will become a way for people to get what they want when they are told “no.”
Standing together
Daigneault is not alone in his opposition to the changes in the Bert Harris Act. The Florida League of Cities, which represents local municipalities, is also adamant that the changes are not good.
David Cruz, the league’s legislative attorney, states in a memo that the changes to the Bert Harris Act “do not consider everyone’s property rights.”
He also wrote “they create one-sided lawsuits that shift inordinate financial burdens onto local taxpayers and limit the ability of cities to quickly resolve claims.”
The league says it will fight the proposed changes to the act.
Daigneault suggested that the mayors at the BIG-C meeting also unite in opposition to the changes. He said they should contact their local senators and representatives and tell them they are unhappy with the proposed changes.
When North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen asked Daigneault what they could do if the bill ever passes, Daigneault replied, “Stop legislating land use issues.”
To which Queen responded, “That means we would have no control over our own land use.”
Daigneault nodded in agreement.
The House Bill 519 has passed out of two of three scheduled committee hearings. The Senate Bill 1766 has yet to be dealt with.