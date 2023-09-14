TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Island Fire Rescue now offers a basic CPR/Heartsaver/AED course and a Basic Life Support course.
Heartsaver CPR/AED is a basic CPR/Heartsaver/AED course certifying in Adult, Child, and Infant CPR/AED. The course trains participants to give CPR and use an automated external defibrillator in a safe, timely and effective manner.
The Basic Life Support course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED.
To find more information such as dates of courses, how to register, and more, visit MyTreasureIsland.com/CPR.