The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Aug. 25, noon — Feature Film. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. An all-ages interactive projector game system.
Monday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m.-12 noon — Tech Help. Walk-ins only; patrons will be helped on a first come, first served basis.
Monday, Aug. 28, 12 noon-2 p.m. — Loose Threads: Fiber Arts Group. Open to all skill levels! This is not a teaching class.
Monday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m. — Family Movie. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m. — Story Time.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5 p.m. — Feature Film. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 9-10 a.m. — Sensory Friendly Browsing Hour: The library will host a Sensory Friendly browsing hour before normal business hours so visitors can have a chance to explore and ask questions during a quieter, low-traffic time. The library will have ear plugs, ear coverings, and more available for those who experience sensory defensiveness. The lighting will be reduced throughout the library and there will be separate areas for noise and quiet.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Puzzlepalooza! Enjoy all-ages jigsaw puzzle fun. No registration required.
Friday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m. — Socrates Café: This discussion group seeks to engage in a dialog that is respectful and challenging.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about other programs.