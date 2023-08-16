NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — Outside displays of retail goods in North Redington Beach’s Light Commercial Zoning will have a few alterations. An ordinance making those changes passed unanimously during new business on its first reading at the Aug. 10 meeting by a vote of 4-0, with Commissioner Gary Curtis absent.
According to the new ordinance, only one display of retail goods offered for sale to the general public is permitted per retail establishment. The display is restricted to 7 feet in length and 2 feet in depth. Limitations of the number of displays and the dimensions of the display were previously not delineated in the old ordinance.
The new ordinance allows for a larger display (larger than the size previously mentioned) approved exclusively by permit which may be issued two times per calendar year per retail establishment for no more than 14 days, must be obtained through the town clerk, and any required fees paid. Previously, the old ordinance confined retail displays to one 14-day period per year only.
The location and manner of these outside displays remain the same as in the former ordinance. Displays cannot create any blockage or partial blockage of any doorway, sidewalk or any area normally used by the public for ingress or egress. Goods are to be displayed in a neat and orderly manner, located as close as possible to the main entry of the business, and are limited to one single display rack, bin, stand, casework, shelf unit, or the like.
Also during new business, the renewal of two beach concession licenses for 2023-2024 was considered. With all required documentation presented for approval, Mayor Bill Queen asked Town Clerk Mari Campbell if there had been any complaints regarding the two beach concessioners to which she replied that there had been none. Votes for approval were done independently for each license application. Beach Services West was approved by a vote of 3-0 with Vice Mayor Kevin Kennedy abstaining due to a conflict of interest. Windsurfin International was approved by unanimous vote of 4-0.
On June 8, board member reappointments and appointments were approved.
Members reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Board for a three-year term ending in 2026 were Doug Taylor, Randy Kountoupis, John Mace and Roland Arellano. Ray Cook was reappointed as a member of the Beach Advisory Board for a two-year term ending in 2025. Deborah Thornton was appointed to the Library Board for a two-year term ending in 2025. Also on June 8, a five-year extension of the Pinellas County Library Cooperative Interlocal Agreement with the town of North Redington Beach was unanimously voted in.