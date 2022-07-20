INDIAN SHORES — It is looking as though Indian Shores voters may have some charter amendments to consider on their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.
An ordinance putting several charter amendments on the ballot passed unanimously 4-0 on its first reading at the July 12 town meeting. Mayor Patrick Soranno was absent for a second monthly meeting in a row due to illness.
Five charter amendment referenda proposing six changes will be under consideration.
Currently, candidates for mayor and town council need to be permanent residents for six months before they can run for office; that would change to one year under one of the amendments. It would make that same change in another section of the charter.
Another proposal would strip the mayor of administrative duties but add the duty of making the mayor the town’s registered agent.
“If the administrative duties are taken from the mayor, where do they go?” council member Mike Petruccelli asked town attorney Regina Kardash.
Kardash responded that the town administrator handles administrative duties. “Is the administrator making the decisions?” asked Petruccelli.
“The governing body still makes the decisions for the town,” said Kardash, indicating that the council would vote on decisions as usual.
Meanwhile, instead of the town council electing one council member as vice mayor each year after the town’s regular election, a new proposal is to enact a rotation process based on seniority to provide the opportunity for each council member to hold the office.
A change in wording to expand a segment of the charter that no elected official shall hold any town office “or other public office which would violate the Florida Constitutional prohibition on dual office holding” is also being proposed.
The last change has to do with amending charter language to provide for a town administrator rather than a town auditor. The position of town administrator holds office at the pleasure of the council with salary and fees determined by the council, which is essentially the status quo in Indian Shores.
Officer honored
Indian Shores Police Department Officer Kevyn Andrews received a performance recognition award for his “exceptional investigative skills and dedication to duty (that) led to a significant law enforcement accomplishment,” according to Chief Rick Swann, who presented the award.
What began as an investigation in Redington Shores regarding residents finding their names replaced on their property tax form by a fraudulent company resulted in a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving the FBI, the Palm Beach Police Department and the Largo Police Department in which Officer Andrews’ efforts identified the suspect.
Swann also recognized two promotions. Officer Alexandra Holt was promoted to the rank of Detective/Corporal effective July 16 at a starting salary of $52,246. Captain Glen Smith was promoted to the rank of Police Major (Deputy Chief) effective July 16 with a three percent salary increase to $105,060.
The council also unanimously approved the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $150,000 to purchase three new 2022 Police Interceptor Ford Explorers. Since the vehicles are currently in stock, this gives the town incentive to purchase at a savings of about $10,000-$12,000 per vehicle.