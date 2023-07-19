ST. PETE BEACH — While everyone can agree on the popularity of the city’s Sunday market, commissioners are left to decide who should operate the beach city’s signature event — Tampa Bay Markets, which has operated it for the last eight years, or a new manager chosen by the Corey Avenue Business Association.
In a discussion of the issue during the July 11 commission meeting, Mayor Adrian Petrila had to twice ask for decorum from spectators who filled the city hall auditorium.
CABA members told commissioners they want to utilize a new market manager, Florida Penguin Productions, while the current manager Tampa Bay Markets asked to contract directly with the city to keep the current Sunday Market operating as usual.
In the past, before it expired, CABA held the city permit that allowed the street to be closed for the event. The Sunday Market now operates without a city permit, but in an arrangement between the city and Tampa Bay Markets.
Vincent Hunter, member of the CABA board, told commissioners he thought the direction from the commission “was let us know if you want to have the market carry on in your name … and come to us by July 1 with a new market manager. That was the directive. We continued forward with the directive we were given.”
Hunter said the business association did try to reach out to Tampa Bay Markets, but “they kind of danced around all of our reaches out.”
In the meantime, CABA began looking for other market managers, he told commissioners. The board voted on June 29 to hire Florida Penguin because they felt Tampa Bay Markets was trying to delay until after a July 1 deadline imposed by the city.
Tiffany Ferrecchia, the representative from Tampa Bay Markets, told a different story to commissioners.
“We had a seasonal agreement with the Corey Avenue Business Association that spanned 8 years for our main market season. Since the agreement with CABA expired in May of 2022, we have been operating directly under your guidance for this past season and our previous summer seasons with the necessary insurance coverage,” she told commissioners. “Tampa Bay Markets is willing to negotiate a new and fair equitable contract with CABA, if the city’s position to operate directly with us was not actualized.”
She said Tampa Bay Markets “has been working to schedule a contract negotiation meeting with CABA, via our respective legal representation, unfortunately and unsuccessfully through the end of June 2023. The goal was simple — to sit down at a table for a face-to-face meeting with CABA leadership to … mediate fair terms and conditions of an operating agreement for the market to be held on Corey Avenue year-round,” Ferrecchia said. “Last week, while still awaiting a date for a mutual agreeable meeting confirmation with CABA, we learned via a disparaging social media post that CABA had signed a new contract with an organization to operate the market year-round.”
Ferrecchia said the agreement CABA signed with Florida Penguin Production “hopes to transition the market away from us and to start new market operations with a new market operator, therefore changing the entire scope of the event. It will affect participating businesses, operators and everyone involved for the upcoming season.”
She said Tampa Bay Markets started working with the city after CABA denied it the opportunity to reopen the market after the pandemic. “We did a drive-thru market, (CABA) didn’t want to agree to that, we did it with the city and since then we have been operating every summer since without any permits. We are confused as to why we have been able to operate independently and outside a contract CABA for those time periods, and now we’re up against a battle to continue doing so,” she said. “CABA is already assuming they will obtain the administrative street closure, but it hasn’t been approved. We just learned that they’ve filled out an application today. We have also submitted an application to keep the event running and we ask for your consideration to consider us as the market operator.”
Commissioner Mark Grill complained that “we’ve been discussing the problems with this market now for longer than any of us have wanted to talk about it.” Commissioner Chris Marone suggested the city itself take over the market.
Attorney Danielle Vaughn, a representative of several business owners on Corey Avenue, said “the biggest concern is why change something that isn’t broken?”
Commissioners gave CABA until the July 25 meeting to have all their information on their street permit into the city, including a list of vendors and a financial statement. Commissioners will then decide who gets the permit to hold the Sunday Market.