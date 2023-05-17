INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The city’s hot topic of short-term rentals seems to have switched from high boil to low simmer.
The City Commission on May 9 approved a new ordinance designed to regulate the barrier island community’s booming vacation-rental industry, days after state legislation undercutting such local efforts died on the vine in Tallahassee.
Final debate of the ordinance still featured 75 minutes of discussion and disagreement over certain sections of the 25-page document, including those detailing with occupancy limits and other details. But the fervor and intensity of previous sessions was absent, as City Hall auditorium was half full, not standing-room-only.
And the meeting clocked in around two hours — notably shorter than for prior installments of the long-running debate.
Ultimately, the five commissioners unanimously agreed to approve the new ordinance, which “establishes a comprehensive regulatory scheme regarding the marketing and operation of short-term rentals within the city,” with two modifications related to advertising language and condo and cottage parking.
“I’d like to thank residents and also those who own vacation rentals,” Mayor Cookie Kennedy said after the item was approved, adding that during her recent trip to Tallahassee to fight on behalf of local governments she found “even the people who owned short-term rentals were not in favor of the bills being passed.”
Kennedy then thanked her fellow commissioners and city staff, City Manager Gregg Mims, City Attorney Randy Mora and Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Davidson “for all of the hard work that that they did and all of the residents who have been here every single meeting with us.”
She said that “everyone has really put their best foot forward, and I think considering all that has happened we have all been good stewards of our environments and our city.”
In response to a comment the ordinance wouldn’t be enforceable, Kennedy said she disagreed.
“I do think this is going to be a good ordinance, and I think we will see a change,” Kennedy said. “It will be enforceable.”
There were a couple of modifications from the first reading of the ordinance last month, when the commission voted 3-1 in favor of the original document. It now calls for occupancy limits of two people per bedroom plus two additional guests with a maximum occupancy of 12 people per rental; requires posting of rules and requirements at the entrance to all rental units; eliminates the restrictions on after-hours pool usage; and reintegrates the Commercial Tourist, or CT, zoning district back into the law.
One revision states no vacation rental may be advertised as an event venue as set forth in the occupancy limits, a move to restrict advertising that endorses excessive occupancy, Mora said.
The other provides a “carve out,” or clause that exempts condo units and cottage owners from redoing their parking. “Whatever they have right now as far as parking, whether it’s one space in a lot of 50 for 50 units, that parking space should be available for rental,” Mora explained.
“With the adoption of the ordinance, there will be a multi-phased implementation,” Mims noted.
That includes working with staff, hiring another code enforcement officer and training the officers and administration on the magistrate process, and finalizing a resolution to set the short-term rental’s registration, fire inspection and other fees next month.
When asked by Commissioner Lan Vaughan for an approximate timeline for implementation, Mims replied, “Realistically, from summer forward will be the full operation of the ordinance.”
He added that with additional licensing training, “between now and the adoption of our budget on Oct. 1, there will be a full plan put in place.”
The news was music to the ears of parties on both sides of the issue.
“I know you’ve worked hard on this,” resident Rick Welch said during public comment at the meeting. “In the nine years we’ve lived here, this place has changed quite a bit. … So the sooner something can get in place to alleviate this, the better.”