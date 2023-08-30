MADEIRA BEACH — Commissioners took a giant step toward selecting a permanent city attorney after conducting public interviews of two candidates at their Aug. 23 workshop meeting. A decision will be made at their next meeting, Sept. 12, to choose one of those two candidates, or to reopen the search to try to get more applicants.
The city commission is finally going through the required process to formally select a city attorney after having Thomas Trask of the Trask Daigneault law firm serving as “interim” city attorney for over three years. In response to a Request for Qualifications process, two applicants applied for the job: Trask, whose firm is located in Clearwater, and Sarah Johnston, who opened the Tampa office of Weiss Serota Helfman, a law firm with headquarters in South Florida.
Right at the start of the meeting, before the interviewing began, two speakers during public comment expressed contrasting views on the city attorney selection process.
Resident Tom Whalley said he had received several emails “explaining some of the problems that Mr. Trask has,” and asked the commission to consider postponing the interviews so that additional potential candidates can be reached. He said there is a tool from the Florida Bar that could help with this.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the things that have come out about Mr. Trask are negative,” Whalley said. “Why the commission would even consider hiring a lawyer like that, I don’t understand it.”
Next to speak was Jay Daigneault, managing partner of the Trask Daigneault firm. He said that civil discourse has changed over the years, where in the past people used principles and ideas to hash out disagreements, but now “attacks are made not on positions but on people and their character.”
“I have heard some things said about my partner Tom Trask that unfortunately reflect this degradation in civil discourse,” Daigneault said. “A sufficient number of those types of attacks over a period of time can crush a reputation.”
The interviews began with opening statements from each of the candidates.
Johnston said she went through several career changes before deciding at about age 30 to go to law school. She began her law career in 2011 working in Surfside, Florida and then another larger city on the water before deciding to go with a law firm. Johnston said she works very closely with other attorneys at the firm with expertise in the different fields related to municipal law.
“I do like having that expertise that I can call on at any time. I find it’s a real benefit,” Johnston said.
The firm, with about 90 attorneys, has offices in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Gainesville, and now Tampa, as Johnston opened that office in 2020. Her application showed that all the attorneys are in South Florida except for four in Gainesville and one (Johnston) in Tampa. The company was founded in 1991.
Trask emphasized that his firm is located in Clearwater, “30 minutes from Madeira Beach” and has been in existence for 50 years. There are currently eight attorneys with the firm, six of whom were present at the meeting.
During his 35-year career with the firm, Trask said he initially was involved in litigation work for about 20 years, and is currently the city attorney for Oldsmar, where he has been for 26 years, and Belleair Bluffs, for 18 years, and has served numerous other cities over the years.
Two things the city had identified as important in their selection, Trask said, were that the attorney be board-certified in municipal law, and that the law firm does not represent developers. Both of those are true for him but not Johnston, Trask said.
The interview questions provided some clarifications and contrasts between the two candidates, but there were also similarities in that both firms have deep expertise in municipal law.
In response to a question about the three most important roles and responsibilities of a city attorney, it was a “given” that providing sound legal advice was Number 1.
Johnston said open communication with the elected body and working well with your charter officers were two essentials for her, adding that she makes it a point to develop good working relationships.
For Trask some important items were counseling the commissioners based upon his years of experience; acting only at the direction of the city commission; and dealing with city staff issues. He said being available to city staff immediately when they need it is very, very important.
A question about being inundated with emails from citizens within and outside the city brought different answers.
“Generally, I’m going to communicate with the residents, be friendly, I’ll listen, hear them out, and if I can help, I’ll help,” said Johnston.
Trask said, “I don’t as a matter of course every single time I get an email (from a resident) respond to them, because I think I’m doing a disservice to this city in answering questions from residents that you don’t necessarily give me direction to answer.”
Vice Mayor Ray Kerr posed a question specifically directed to Johnston: “You say your firm is unique in that you have partners who are both certified planners and certified municipal attorneys,” and asked her to explain.
“Land use is a significant strength of the firm” she said, naming specialists in land use law. “I’ve been able to ask these attorneys to come in — particularly when you have controversial issues” and help in addressing the situation.
Kerr’s question to Trask asked him to address any misconceptions he might want to bring up.
Mentioning a Planned Development in 2017 that has been the subject of negative comments from some citizens, Trask said he doesn’t think that there is ever anything he can say or explain that will satisfy those few individuals that key in on it.
“The issue has been resolved, and I don’t think we should go back and focus on things from six or seven years ago,” Trask said. He added that the city commission makes policy decisions, not the city attorney. “I don’t control development in the city of Madeira Beach,” Trask said.
At the conclusion of the interviewing, each commissioner spoke, with all of them saying positive things about the candidates.
“From the mayor, kudos to both candidates. This is going to be a tough decision,” said Rostek.
Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks said she particularly liked the fact that Trask is board-certified in municipal law, and she was impressed that Trask’s firm “showed up here tonight.”
Commissioner Eddie McGeehen also said he liked seeing Trask’s team show up in support.
Comments from Commissioner David Tagliarini praised both candidates.
“I’ll probably rewatch this video and reflect on the answers,” said Kerr. He said he is not sure whether it may be best for the city to “open a new chapter,” but said he also has great respect for Trask, having worked with him for two years.
A decision will be made at the Sept. 12 regular commission meeting.