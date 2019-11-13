REDINGTON BEACH — Residents here have pressed town officials for months to change the property area that could be built on. Commissioners took the first step in that direction Nov. 6, but residents found the gift came with strings attached.
Homeowners had sought an increase in the impervious surface ratio from the current 40% to 65%, contending the lower level hindered home renovations and might crimp home sales.
Commissioners granted that wish Nov. 6 by approving, on first reading, an amendment to the comprehensive plan that would change the ISR to 65%.
In presenting the amendment, Town Planner Bruce McLaughlin said the Planning Board, sitting as the local planning agency, had recommended the higher ratio as long it included “prescriptive mitigation” to ensure that “a higher ISR does not lead to a lower level of service in the town’s stormwater system.”
The proposed amendment will be reviewed by the Florida Department of Economic Development before the commission can vote on a second and final reading. That review is expected to take several months.
In a memo by McLaughlin addressed to the commission, he said the Planning Board listed several conditions that should be met if the 65% ISR takes effect:
• The level of stormwater runoff does not exceed the level under the 40% ISR.
* The town’s stormwater system is able to accommodate a 25-year, 24-hour peak storm event.
• No runoff will enter neighboring properties, Boca Ciega Bay, or a public right-of-way except through the stormwater system.
• The town maintains compliance with regional, state and federal standards.
Addressing the commission, McLaughlin said the mitigation techniques were considered “integral” to the ordinance.
Questioned by Commissioner Dave Will, McLaughlin said the ordinance would be in compliance with all exciting county, state and federal requirements.
Lynn Burnett, a professional engineer hired by the town to study the town’s stormwater flooding issues, added that “the critical piece of this is making sure that whatever you do does not exacerbate flooding.”
She told Will that no new regulations were expected to be necessary because of the ISR mitigations.
Steve Redman, a Realtor and Redington Beach resident, said the current language of the ordinance and its requirements for mitigation left many questions unanswered. He said the Planning Board, in recommending the amendment, had promised to include language dealing with small projects not requiring mitigation or whether properties that already exceeded the 65% would be grandfathered in.
He asked for assurance that a small project such as installing a concrete pad for a backyard grill would not require thousands of dollars in mitigation costs.
McLaughlin and Burnett both said such issues would be addressed as mitigation standards are drawn up in the coming weeks.
Burnett said the standards manual was “basically a menu of options” about how to bring compliance to non-conforming properties.
“It’s not a one size fits all,” she added. “It would be a living, breathing document that works with the town” to guide the building official.
Redman countered that “every single person in town by her admission is going to be impacted by this.”
“It is already,” Burnett responded, who had said earlier that a survey of properties in the town had found an average ISR of about 52%.
Redman said every person in town would have to install these “mitigation things. Every single house. Everyone here. It’s going to cost everyone here thousands of dollars. Over time.”
“No. Just no,” responded Town Attorney Jay Daigneault.
“That’s not what this ordinance does,” he said. “It sets forth a forward-looking policy and the ability and direction to develop consistent land development regulation.”
Will said he wanted to make clear “there are no new regulations,” a statement he repeated several times during the meeting. Some of the situations mentioned by Redman, Will said, were “what ifs” that could be dealt with by the variance board.
Commissioner Fred Steiermann said he was uncomfortable with the amendment for two reasons. The water in a pool was not included in calculating the 65% ISR, effectively raising the imperviousness to 70%,” he said, and because “(the amendment is) going to be transmitted (to the state agency) and we’re going to figure the details out later.”
McLaughlin corrected Steiermann, saying that no beach communities considered pool water in the ISR calculation.
Steiermann responded, “I still say there’s number in between there that would have worked better for us.”
Steiermann was the only commissioner to vote against the amendment. Commissioner Tom Dorgan was absent. The proposed amendment passed 3-1.
Minutes later, the commission voted unanimously to approve, on first reading, a ban on liveaboard boaters within town waters. The ordinance also would prohibit unattended watercraft from being anchored or moored to any public sign, marker, buoy or beside waters of the town.
In other action, commissioners:
• Approved several appointees to town boards. Jacqueline Tamburri was reappointed to the Park Board for another two-year term, while James Sommer was named to a fulltime position on the Board of Adjustment and Michael D. Morgan was named to fill Sommer’s spot as an alternate to the Board of Adjustment.