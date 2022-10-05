TREASURE ISLAND — For residents of Sunset Beach, parking along narrow local streets, or even in their own driveways, can be nightmarish.
The city recently came up with a preliminary plan on how to address what everyone agrees is a problem: motorists cruising side-streets to look for a free parking space.
During a special Sept. 24 workshop, Commissioner Beth Wetzel and City Manager Amy Davis proposed a plan that would meter side-street parking at a higher rate than public parking areas. Side-street parking currently is free.
The city would use its mobile parking app to charge for side street parking, rather than using meters or pay stations. Street signs would alert motorists that they must use the parking app, while residents could utilize their parking pass. Revenue from side street parking can be put in special account to pay for future parking needs.
“Most of the complaints I get is that the parking is so overcrowded sometimes people feel emergency vehicles can’t get through,” Wetzel said.
She said it’s a big problem for residents who sometimes can’t get around on narrow streets or “if you live on a dead-end street that people go down to search for parking.”
Motorists, many who are from out of the area, are “constantly driving up and down the street looking for the free parking, before they get to the lots,” she said.
“We have issues with employees of the businesses that will park there for 12 hours during their shifts,” the commissioner added.
Said City Manager Amy Davis: “If we meter the side streets, so they have to pay a rate, it doesn’t have to look like meters and it doesn’t have to be pay stations. Now we have technology where we can (utilize the Park Mobile App) that just requires a sign that gives the zone that they key in to pay. We can either have it be a higher rate than the lot to provide even more incentive to go to the lot. ... We already have the resident parking pass that could still be in place, allowing residents to park on the street. We don’t have to create a new permit program.”
Wetzel said, “It might encourage people to Uber to the beach and parking becomes a non-issue.”
Anyone with further suggestions is encouraged to email the city. City commissioners would have to vote to approve any side-street parking changes, once finalized.
Gulf Boulevard detours
Public Works Director Mike Helfrich told Sunset Beach residents that the start of a drainage improvement project this month will prompt three traffic detours into the new year.
“As you travel down West Gulf Boulevard … you’ll see there are a lot of drainage issues, basically because at one time drainage went out to the Gulf (but) we can’t go to the Gulf anymore,” Helfrich said. “We have to go to the Bay.”
He added: “Several roadway areas hold water on the west side. West Gulf Boulevard to Bayshore Drive has not been improved, milled and overlayed, except for some potholes in approximately 20 years. So it’s about time we got this project. ... We went to the state and asked for a grant (and) most of that $900,000 went to West Gulf Boulevard. The cost for West Gulf Boulevard is over $1million, just to fix that area that we have.”
During the drainage project, only one lane of West Gulf Blvd. will be open to traffic from 7 a.m. until 5p.m. During that time, they’ll have flaggers directing traffic to detours.
There will be a detour at 90th Avenue, sending traffic to Harrell Avenue from the construction site on West Gulf Boulevard.
On West Gulf Boulevard, there will be another detour between 85th and 87th Avenue, directing motorists off West Gulf Boulevard to East Bay Drive.
At West Gulf Boulevard and Bayshore, there will be another detour, with flaggers directing traffic along Blind Pass Road.
The construction project will end each day at 5 p.m., with vehicles able to drive along crushed gravel road base.
Drainage and concrete removal will take place starting Oct.3. Then for about two weeks in November, drainage and concrete will be installed.
Milling and paving will take place from Mid-November to Dec 22, and the project should be completed by January, except for permanent stripping.