NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — The life of a prominent builder will be celebrated on the beach after the Town Commission approved a fast-tracked request from his family and supporters.
Carl Hall, an original owner and builder in 1986 of the DoubleTree Beach Resort at 17120 Gulf Blvd. in North Redington Beach, is now in his 80s and is in hospice care. His wife, Kathi, in conjunction with the new management of the resort, made a special request at the Nov. 10 Town Commission meeting.
With Hall’s passing imminent, they requested permission to hold a celebration of life on the beach when the time comes, and the town said yes.
Under typical circumstances for town permits involving events on the beach, 90 days’ advance notice is required. This pertains to occasions when the number of people engaged in that event exceeds 100 people. That much advance notice in this case would be problematic at best, so an exception was made.
Usually the town’s process would include the application going to the Beach Advisory Committee first, and then for final approval before the Board of Commissioners. In this situation, the beach committee was bypassed, and the inquiry went straight to commissioners.
According to the email forwarded from the DoubleTree, Kathi Hall requested the celebration of life on the beach to include standup tables and a few chairs, microphone and TV for streaming photos as well as food and bar for approximately 175 attendees. Flexibility was requested regarding the date.
The permit request passed unanimously during new business, by a vote of 3-0. Commissioners Gary Curtis and Kevin Kennedy were absent from the meeting, and, therefore, did not vote.
In other matters
Two ordinances that passed at last month’s Oct. 13 meeting passed again unanimously on their second and final readings.
The first pertained to the adoption of a Capital Improvement Plan for the years 2023-2027. Highlights of last year’s projects included the Emergency Services Building, and the sewer system and drainage. Next year’s project focuses on the town’s undergrounding project on the west side of Gulf Boulevard.
The second ordinance determined the municipal election, the periods for qualifying, and authorizing the town clerk to perform all the associated paperwork. The municipal election is scheduled to take place on March 14.
The positions on the ballot for the upcoming election are the mayor and commissioners’ seats 1 and 2. Currently those positions are held by Bill Queen (mayor), Richard Bennett (commissioner seat 1), and Gary Curtis (commissioner seat 2). The qualifying period for candidates wishing to run for those positions is from 8 a.m. Dec. 2 until 1 p.m. Dec. 16 (during regular town hall hours of operation).