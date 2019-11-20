INDIAN SHORES — The town is priming for a festive yuletide. From holiday fire safety to scheduling upcoming events at town hall to special closings of the municipal center for the holidays, the agenda for the Nov. 12 town council meeting was filled with special preparations.
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District Chief Mike Burton was on hand to share some fire safety tips for the holidays. Burton singled out Christmas trees, candles and electric lights as items that require special attention.
“If you have a live tree, keep the tree well-watered,” said Burton.
Two or three days without water are enough to dry a tree out and make it a fire hazard. Another recommendation is to keep the tree away from heat sources such as fireplaces, candles and space heaters.
“Be careful when putting lights on the tree,” said Burton.
Check the lights before putting them on the tree and dispose of any damaged or frayed light strands, he said.
Other precautions included avoiding overloading electrical outlets, not leaving lights on when leaving the house or going to bed, and having fresh batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Candles can be dangerous if left burning with no one in the room.
“The highest incidence of candle fires every year is on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve,” said Burton.
Among the first orders of regular business, the council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the 18th annual Holiday Halfthon, a Gulf Beaches road race. The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 8. The Indian Shores section of Gulf Boulevard is scheduled to be closed for the event as the race goes through from 7:10 a.m. 7:55 a.m., a half-hour earlier than it has been scheduled in previous years.
For those who want to get in shape for the season, a new recreational “Hula Hoop fitness” class will start Nov. 18. Classes will be held Monday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The class will be run by Kim Meyer of Surfside Hooping, LLC.
Mayor Pat Soranno led a discussion of upcoming events at the Indian Shores Municipal Center:
• The Indian Shores Women’s Club Christmas Tree Decoration Party and Cookie Swap will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.
• The town’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
• The Indian Shores Property Owners Association Christmas Party will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.
• The Indian Shores Women’s Club Christmas Potluck and Gift Exchange will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.
• The Indian Shores Volunteers and Staff Christmas Party is Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.
• The Redington Shores and Indian Shores Boat Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., starting from Tom Stuart Causeway at 5:45 p.m.
A memo from Town Clerk Freddie Lozano relative to closing the municipal center on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 31, was unanimously approved by the council, 5-0. The town’s arrangement with its employees gives them four hours as holiday paid time off and four hours of their own leave time off for both days.
This method of giving the employees an extra day off before each holiday has become customary over the years.
“This has been typical since the Jurassic period,” Sorrano said.