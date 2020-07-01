St. Pete Beach says sewer improvements means it can start to loosen limits on development

ST. PETE BEACH — City Manager Alex Rey said four years of efforts to cut down on sewer overflows are working and now he wants some flexibility on a development moratorium that has hindered small businesses from setting up shop in the area.
“I’m recommending this so we don’t lose the opportunity to bring some of those small businesses that can really bring additional economic development to the city at this point,” Rey told city commissioners June 23.
In 2014, the city was placed under a consent order by FDEP for an inadequate sewer system that was causing sewage to overflow into streets and into Boca Ciega Bay. In 2016, city leaders adopted a moratorium on new development that could increase sewer flow.
Rey said the Corey Avenue area has been a place of interest for new businesses, but they are unable to come because they require something as small as an extra sink, which the moratorium doesn’t allow.
“We have had several cases where small businesses are struggling to move in because they need one more fixture or two more fixtures just because they are changing the use from retail to all the types of uses that require an additional sink,” he said, citing a potential coffee shop or wine bar.
Rey said he sees those changes as having a minor impact on the sewer system. Commissioners agreed, voting 5-0 on a resolution that allows Rey to consider applications for new development or redevelopment that produce minor changes to the sewer flow, such as adding five or fewer fixtures.
Commissioner Melinda Pletcher said this was an important decision for the future of the city.
“Between the improvements we’ve done with the sewer system and the types of businesses that are opening up now, it has completely changed the impact to our sewer system,” she said, noting that businesses that have a high water need like laundromats and hair salons have had to close. “So, I think this is a small step to what’s going to be the future of St. Pete Beach, and allowing these small businesses that are able to come to our town I think is really important.”
Rey said improvements have been made as a result of the moratorium and completed projects along Pass-A-Grille Way, Blind Pass Road and several inflow and infiltration projects throughout the city.
“We have made some progress,” he said. “We have seen the flow of the amount that is going out of the city to St. Petersburg reduced by about 10% since the moratorium was put into effect. So that reflects some of the improvements the city has done to its sewer system.”
He added that that is only going to get better because the city is gearing up in July for a $12.5 million project includes four new lift stations and a new force main pipe under the inside-southbound lane of Gulf Boulevard from 37th Avenue to Gulf Winds Drive and then north on Boca Ciega Avenue to 87th Avenue.
Another change in the moratorium is to emphasize that it doesn’t relate to single-family homes, which he said was understood but never memorialized.
“I think it’s great seeing businesses move into Corey Avenue,” Commissioner Doug Izzo said.