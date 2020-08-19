ST PETE BEACH — While it will still take months to obtain required federal, state and county permits, city commissioners moved closer to once again allowing anglers to cast their line into Pass-A-Grille channel from the First Avenue Fishing Pier.
During their Aug. 11 virtual meeting, commissioners decided to repair the 58-year-old pier for a cost of about $170,000, rather than redesigning and expanding it.
The favorite fishing spot for generations of anglers, at Gulf Way and the westernmost end of First Avenue, has been closed since June 2019. At that time, during an inspection of city pier facilities, a city consultant engineer, Clearwater-based Cardno, deemed the pier was in critical condition with structural deficiencies that needed to be corrected and was closed off immediately.
The 41-foot-long and 23-foot-wide fishing pier was originally built in 1962. A topping slab was added later and the pier deck was resurfaced in 2018.
While the consultant offered many alternatives on how the deteriorating pier could be restored, including its replacement with a larger structure, commissioners decided to make repairs within its current footprint utilizing concrete fill.
In the more expensive scenario, estimated to cost about $454,000, the consultant suggested the pier could be expanded to 52 feet in length and 40 feet in width. It would be constructed on precast concrete pile bents with a concrete deck slab. New railing would also be installed on the structure that meets state code and ADA accessibility requirements. It would take about a year to receive permits from various regulatory agencies.
Cardno advised repairing the pier within its current size and footprint.
Mayor Al Johnson noted replacing the pier with a new structure would require extensive permitting that could take nine to 12 months. He said it would take less time and permitting to repair the pier within its current framework.
Commissioner Melinda Pletcher told fellow commissioners the community doesn’t want a larger pier that would attract more anglers from outside Pass-A-Grille. She said she reached out to members of the Historic Preservation Board who told her that area of Pass-A-Grille is already “tight and highly congested.” They were adamant “that we don’t need an additional attraction in Pass-A-Grille. We have other piers and don’t need it to be more than what it is now.”
Johnson agreed with Pletcher, adding it would cost more than $400,000 to replace it with a bigger structure.
Public Works Director Mike Clarke said permitting should not be “too challenging,” because the option chosen by commissioners is not going outside the existing footprint of the pier.
Commissioner Ward Friszolowski suggested the city begin the design process at the same time it is acquiring permits, since everyone hasn’t been able to use the pier for a year.
“A lot of residents really enjoy the pier,” he added.
Commissioners advised staff to put its repair on a fast track.
Regulating food trucks
In 2017 and last year, the city passed an ordinance regulating requirements for food trucks setting up mobile eateries in St Pete Beach. However, in July, the state Legislature prohibited municipalities from licensing, registering, permitting, or fee-collecting associated with mobile food dispensing vehicles.
The new statute also prohibits municipalities from prohibiting the operation of these vehicles within the entirety of their jurisdiction.
On Aug. 11, Community Development Director Wesley Wright told commissioners in order to comply with new state regulation, staff is proposing amendments to the city’s ordinance.
Johnson said, “we don’t have to do any permitting and can’t restrict where they go” in the downtown and commercial corridor districts.
Wright added, “We cannot prohibit food trucks or license them. We had a separate license and required insurance, but that has been preempted to state. Our ordinance no longer requires a vendor’s permit, but still requires a business tax receipt.”
He said the city has four zones where the “food trucks were permitted as a conditional use, but state law says that can’t happen, so they will be allowed in those areas as permitted by right.”
Food trucks still have to be invited by a commercial property owner, cannot set up on vacant property and cannot hinder access to an existing business. They also cannot remain at a location more than three days in any one week.
According to the revised ordinance, food trucks may also be permitted in public rights-of-way, or on public property, in conjunction with a special event permit, subject to City Commission approval. At an earlier meeting, commissioners noted some street events had difficulty attracting food truck vendors.
Pletcher said she worries about the brick-and-mortar businesses and whether or not there is a “more clever, effective way to restrict food trucks without turning it into a permitted use.”
Pletcher suggested the city can choose to be silent and not make it a permitted use, adding food trucks’ popularity may not survive over time; “it may just be a trendy fun thing.”
Wright advised if the city is silent on the matter, and does not address food trucks in an ordinance, they could be allowed to go into any district.
Commissioner Doug Izzo said food trucks have to be invited by established businesses, so they are not competing. He added some hoteliers requested food trucks be permitted in the resort district.
Johnson said that could be considered in future changes.
Commissioners approved the city’s revised food truck ordinance unanimously.