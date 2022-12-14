Masons staff Angel Tree booth
Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, 14020 Marguerite Drive, Madeira Beach, recently purchased $500 worth of Christmas gifts for six local children ages 3 -12 at the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Lodge members have worked at the Angel Tree booth at Tyrone Mall in St. Petersburg for the 14th consecutive year.
Rotary clothes foster children, families
MADEIRA BEACH — Gulf Beaches Rotary Club received many thousands of new children's clothes for children in foster care and needy families for Christmas. All the clothes are donations from the M. Hidary company in New York.
The club is also sending many new clothes to Ft. Myers to be distributed by Rotary, Chambers of Commerce and foster care associations for those affected by recent hurricanes.
Pictured are Pastor Karalynn Brubaker of Positive Impact Worldwide Church and Mitchell Shenkman, a member of the Gulf Beaches Rotary.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Book Group: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Holiday billboards likely the last
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Over a dozen volunteers showed up to help install over 50 large Christmas and holiday billboards in Indian Rocks Beach on Dec. 5. This has been an annual ritual on beach for the past five years.
The billboard program was started in 2016 by the Executive Committee, of which Bob Griffin was the acting president. It revived an event started 40 years ago by the Beach Art Center and its executive director. The large cards were donated by businesses and individuals and installed around Kolb Park.
In 2016, the billboards were lost in a fire at the city’s warehouse. At that time, only about a half dozen of the original billboards still existed.
Later that year, Griffin received permission from the city and asked area businesses, organizations, and even homeowners if they wanted to have large, oversized Christmas cards designed. They were printed on large sheets of foam-core plastic and installed in very visible locations around the city. Most were installed in front of or near that business address. “The first year we had 30 of them,” Griffin, the coordinator, recalled.
“Businesses paid $350 each, a one-time charge, to have their billboards designed, printed and installed. The city agreed to store them for us.”
“Every year, a call was put out to help install all 50 of them. Every year different people showed up to help. They showed up again four weeks later when they had to be taken down and stored.”
But this is likely to be the last year for the billboards. Bob and his wife are moving out of the city and nobody has stepped forward to help.
“The city, from the beginning said that their only role would be to give permission and to store them for us,” he said.
So…when the Christmas Billboards come down after Christmas, they will not be stored and reinstalled in 2023.
“I have notified the owners of the billboards of this situation, and they can either put them up by themselves…or discard them,” said Griffin. “Many have told me they plan to store them and use them in the future…maybe.”
Firefighter is Member of the Year
TREASURE ISLAND — Suncoast Safe Kids Coalition has awarded Mercedes Nelson-Palmer, Treasure Island Fire Rescue's Life Safety Educator, with the Member of the Year Award for 2022. The award was presented by Laci Stokes at their regional holiday luncheon on Dec. 6.
Nelson-Palmer has been with TIFR since June 2021. Since joining the Safe Kids Coalition, she has been one of their most active members. She is part of the child passenger safety committee and quickly became a certified car seat technician, part of the bike/ped committee, and a certified helmet fitter. She has participated in many Safe Kids events in multiple districts and counties.
Most recently she assisted with the Hurricane Ian safety items giveaway at North Port Fire Rescue.
She is currently completing her affiliation with the American Heart Association to establish a public CPR training program at Treasure Island Fire Rescue.
