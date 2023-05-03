ST. PETE BEACH — While commissioners took a first step and selected an architectural design for a new Fire Station 22 in Pass-a-Grille, the project still has several hurdles to overcome, including obtaining a variance from the Board of Adjustment and potentially receiving $2 million from the state Legislature that was vetoed last year.
The nearly 50-year-old-structure, which according to Pinellas County Property Appraiser records was built in 1974, is cramped and only has one bunker room. It has no training area or fitness facility and according to Assistant City Manager Vince Tenaglia is “by no means adequate for modern servicing of fire station needs.”
During an April 25 commission meeting, Tenaglia explained that as it is currently laid out, the property does not conform to the current zoning setback requirements of 25 feet on Pass-a-Grille Way — 15 feet on the north and 10 feet on the south and west.
Tenaglia presented two architectural design options to commissioners for their consideration.
The first option extends the building’s footprint into the current zoning setback, similar to the current facility, and would require a Board of Adjustment variance.
However, Tenaglia noted, the building would be “consistent with the site characteristics in Pass-a-Grille. It provides for on-sight surface parking and it has greater maneuverability for apparatus, because fire engines would no longer have to back into bays.”
A second option is approximately 1,000 square feet greater than the first option. It has an additional office space and a separate reporting room, but there are parking constraints and fire trucks would still have to back into bays. However, the second option is designed to conform with all setback requirements.
When it comes to a wish list of conceptual add-ons, solar panels could be installed on the roof or it could be used as a rooftop patio. A second story of option one could include a training tower for firefighters, so they can be in close proximity to respond to calls in Pass-a-Grille while keeping up their skills.
City commissioners voiced overwhelming favor for the first option, despite the requirement of a Board of Adjustment variance that will take a couple of months to get.
Among the hardship issues the city will demonstrate to get the variance, City Manager Alex Rey said the one that will be most important is that it will be safer if the new building encroaches into setbacks, so fire trucks will not have to back into bays. In addition, the option desired by the city would be more consistent with the look of the Pass-a-Grille area and offer an opportunity for on-site parking.
After all the tough obstacles are overcome the design process will begin, and based on the type and size of facility chosen, that should take six to nine months, Rey said. The conceptual design then comes back to the commission, which will decide whether to conduct a design bid or what construction approach to take.
During construction the fire units would likely stage at Warren Webster Community Center at 1500 Pass-a-Grille Way.
City Commissioners unanimously accepted the Historic Preservations Board’s fire station design recommendation and authorized staff to proceed with any variance requests required.
Tenaglia said staff will now negotiate phase two schematic design services with Sweet Sparkman architects, and request authorization of phase two expenditures at a future City Commission meeting.
Rey said the city has $2 million in its budget allocated for a fire station, and hopes to get an additional $2 million from the state.
After the meeting, St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila posted on Facebook, "State Representative Linda Chaney informed us that the Florida House and Senate have approved $2M for the project. Next, it goes to the Governor. I want to encourage everyone to reach out to the Governor's office and ask that he approve the appropriation for a new SPB fire station."
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed all fire station funding in last year’s state budget.
Cigarmaker eyes Winn-Dixie
Rey said the city had a meeting with the property owners of the former Winn Dixie property who are “in the advance stages of negotiating” a lease with Cigar Paradise, a manufacturer of hand-rolled cigars, which has locations on Beach Drive in downtown St. Petersburg and Madeira Beach. “It is a high-end cigar store, with a warehouse for cigars and areas where smokers can sit down have a glass of wine and smoke cigars,” Rey noted.
Rey said they operators will install an expensive air conditioning system so it doesn’t smell like a big cigar store. “That process is going through,” and will require a conditional use approval that will have to be approved by the City Commission, the city manager said.
“It will be great to finally get something up there,” Rey noted. “They do have to upgrade the parking lot and the landscaping, so at least from the curb appeal side it’s just going to look much better.”
Rey added the city may be able to agree to some shared parking with the new business.
City to tout local businesses
Petrila said he has been working with the city’s communication office to look at ideas on how to build relations with the business community and improve communications with residents; there are two ideas that will be launched in the next couple of weeks.
The first plan involves how city commissioners present their community updates every other week. “We’re looking at doing a business spotlight video on opposite weeks,” the mayor said. “We’ll just highlight some of the local businesses in the community, introduce residents to them, help promote local businesses and build bridges.”
Another idea, the mayor said, is to hold a City Hall open house to give residents an opportunity to meet staff.