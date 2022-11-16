INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Ever since Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy was elected mayor, she’s honored area veterans during the Indian Rocks Beach City Commission meeting nearest Veterans Day, and this year was no different.
After calling the veterans in attendance to the front of the City Hall auditorium at the start of the Nov. 9 meeting, Kennedy explained how she was taught to honor all those who served their country from her late father.
“What we’ve always done since I became mayor five years ago is to honor our veterans near Veterans Day,” she explained to the audience and to the group of seven veterans, which included Commissioner Phil Hanna, Vice Mayor Denise Houseberg and Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson. “My father was a veteran, he served in the Army in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, and he always told us throughout our lives if we have the opportunity to bring veterans to the forefront and thank them for their service, it’s always a good thing for all of us to be reminded.”
Kennedy presented each veteran with a small American flag and asked them to state their branch and any memories of their service, and most said it was an experience they wouldn’t forget and didn’t regret.
“Best experience I ever had,” said Hanna, a nine-year U.S. Army veteran, adding, “I wouldn’t want to do it again, but I learned a lot.”