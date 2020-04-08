REDINGTON BEACH — Officials here have hired well-known area attorney Luke Lirot to help defend the town against a lawsuit with critical significance for the community.
Lirot is known for defending clients both noted and notorious in First Amendment, civil rights and criminal matters.
In a specially called meeting March 19, commissioners voted to bring on Lirot as co-counsel to Town Attorney Jay Daigneault in a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Redington Beach’s “customary use” beach ordinance. The civil action was filed in June 2019 by seven Redington Beach residents: Shawn Buending, Robert Dohmen, Thomas K. Brown, Harry and Wendy Fields, and Shawn and Dagmar Moore. All of them own beachfront property.
The ordinance, passed in 2018, decreed that public use of the dry sand beach was “ancient, exercised without interruption, peaceable and free from dispute.” It prohibited blocking the public from using the dry sand area of the beach beyond a 15-foot barrier for property owners.
The plaintiffs claim the ordinance violates Florida state law, represents an “unlawful taking” of private property without compensation, and that they have “lost all economically beneficial use of their property.”
In introducing Lirot, Commissioner Fred Steiermann said the case was a “defining issue” for Redington Beach. He said he had brought up the idea of hiring an additional attorney a few months ago, but the suggestion was “not well received.” Now, he added, “I’m no doctor, but I know when I need more than an aspirin and we need more than an aspirin.”
The contract will pay Lirot $300 an hour for his services as co-counsel during a hearing on a motion to seek a temporary injunction in the case. The fees do not include trial or appellate matters or any services after the hearing.
Lirot said he looked forward to working with Daigneault, whom he called a longtime friend.
He warned commissioners the judge presiding over the case, James Moody Jr., was not friendly to their side. Moody was “tough” and “seems to favor any type of private argument over the municipal argument, all the time,” Lirot said.
“We’ve just been beat to death by this judge” in previous hearings, Lirot said. “The hostility from the bench” in this case is “profound and disturbing.”
He noted that he had been “on the other side of these arguments (as an attorney defending clients against state actions) for many years” and felt there “might be some new arguments that might be brought to the fore.”
The trial, which will be conducted before a jury, is scheduled to start in the “next couple of weeks,” Lirot said.
In other news
The meeting began by swearing in commissioners Tom Dorgan and Dave Will for new two-year terms. They won re-election in the March 17 municipal election without opposition. They were first elected in 2010.
Commissioners then selected Dorgan to be vice mayor, a position that is rotated among commissioners.