MADEIRA BEACH — A decision on a proposed ordinance to change the zoning for John’s Pass Village has been put off until January.
The ordinance has been in the works since mid-2021 and was scheduled for a first vote by the board of commissioners at their Dec. 14 regular meeting, but that was scratched after several commissioners said they were not ready to vote.
During discussion of the topic at a workshop prior to the regular meeting, Commissioner David Tagliarini said there is still a lot of confusion among his constituents about the “Activity Center” zoning being proposed. To try to resolve that problem, he recently compiled residents’ questions and got detailed answers in writing from city staff. That 20-page document was distributed to commissioners just before the meeting.
But Tagliarini said he wasn’t comfortable moving forward with the ordinance approval, mainly because he believes “the majority of residents of Madeira Beach do not support this proposal for one reason or another.”
Commissioners Dave Hutson and Ray Kerr each said during the 4 p.m. workshop that they wanted to postpone the vote on the ordinance scheduled for the 6 p.m. regular meeting because they needed time to review the 20-page question-and-answer document.
The proposed zoning change uses the concept of a single Activity Center zone that encompasses John’s Pass Village commercial district, as well as surrounding areas with residential dwellings and temporary lodging. Within that single zone are six defined “Character Districts,” such as Traditional Village, John’s Pass Resort, Transitional and others, each with different density standards.
The intent is to consider the overall needs of the John’s Pass Village Activity Center zone while at the same time recognizing differences among the character districts. That would replace an array of zones in the area such as Commercial General, Resort Facilities Medium, Residential Medium and Residential/Office/Retail.
The Activity Center concept is being used elsewhere in Pinellas County and is supported by county and city planning officials, a point made by Vice Mayor Doug Andrews.
“The Activity Center zoning is not new,” Andrews said. “The staff is 100% behind this. If the people we hire are telling us that this is the right thing to do — and if we tell them no — then I guess we’re going to have to get rid of all the people we’ve got and find new people.”
Andrews also disputed Tagliarini’s claim that the majority of residents oppose the Activity Center plan. “I think if the majority of the residents knew exactly what was going on and not reading NextDoor.com, they might get a better feel for what we’re trying to provide here,” Andrews said.
“Well said — I 100% agree,” said Mayor John Hendricks.
The city’s planning consultant, Dave Healy, brought up the concern some residents have expressed that the new zoning will allow higher density tourist facilities in their neighborhood. In particular, some residents of Gulf Lane on the west side of Gulf Boulevard, in the Transitional District, who spoke at the recent Planning Commission meeting, said they are hearing stories about developers coming into their neighborhood replacing old rental units with high-rise buildings.
Healy said that after hearing the concerns expressed at the Planning Commission meeting, he is suggesting an amendment to the density maximums in the Transitional District of the Activity Center, reducing the dwelling units per acre from 24 to 18. Currently, the maximum density in that area is 18 units per acre, so there would be no change if the commission approves the amendment.
Healy gave a short presentation, highlighting some of the features of the John’s Pass Village Activity Center Plan that has been working its way from the initial public meetings in 2021, to the recent approval by the city’s Planning Commission.
“The mix of uses (within the Activity Center) contributes to its vitality, its attractiveness, all of the things that make it distinct to begin with,” he said.
Proponents say that the Activity Center plan balances zoning for commercial buildings, hotels and residential to ensure the area will not be overrun with hotels.
Healy said that with the density standards proposed for the Activity Center, there should be less need for Planned Developments in which developers request added various zoning concessions. Also, the commission would review development agreements but wouldn’t be forced to grant maximum density to projects, he said.
Ultimately, the board voted to postpone the scheduled first reading of the ordinance on the Activity Center zoning until Jan. 11. Second and final reading will be in February.
Andrews said he wouldn’t want to see slippage in the schedule past the municipal election in March.
Alcohol permit approved
Also at the latest regular board meeting, an Alcoholic Beverage Permit application for a special-events bar at 15040 Madeira Way was approved by a margin of 3-1, with Hutson voting “no” and Tagliarini absent for the vote.
The property, former site of Sinbad’s Treasure Chest, is owned by developer Bill Karns, who also has adjoining businesses on Madeira Way — Frabotta’s Beach Kitchen and Saltwater Hippie Bar.
Karns plans to use the former Sinbad’s building for special events happening once or twice a month, with indoors live music and a bar. He held one such event after Hurricane Ian that benefitted victims of that disaster.
In describing his intentions for the special event venue, he also updated his plans for the triangle area of Madeira Way, 150th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard.
Karns said he expects to start demolition of that property in September, so the Alcoholic Beverage Permit he is requesting would only be needed for about eight months. Then the property will become a construction site for 18 to 24 months, Karns said, while he builds a mixed-use development “exactly as approved in 2017.”
On the ground floor will be retail businesses, then several floors of parking, then a Marriott Hotel, and private condominiums on the top level. Karns said the hotel is a condo-hotel, in which individuals can purchase rooms, but it would be operated as a hotel by Marriott.
There will be a restaurant and pool deck on the fourth floor, but no loud music, he said.
Some residents commenting on the permit request complained about loud outdoor music from Saltwater Hippie Bar.
Danette Rowsell said the music “makes my home unlivable on Thursday through Saturday nights.”
She said the band often plays beyond the allowed cutoff time. Others had similar complaints.
Karns said he would take action to ensure his businesses were complying with the city’s noise ordinances.