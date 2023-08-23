The weekend of Sept. 16 and 17 will be a busy one on Madeira Beach, with three outdoor-related events going on in or near ROC Park.
The main event will be the annual two-day Madeira Beach Nautical Flea Market, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the park, located at 200 Rex Place. For sale will be all types of boating equipment, fishing gear, nautical antiques and artwork, scuba gear, beach attire, boat shoes, jewelry, motors, anchors, tackle, hard to find parts and manufacturer close-outs. Local dealers and private sellers will offer boats old and new.
Admission is free.
As the Nautical Flea Market revs up on Saturday, the Madeira Beach Amphibious Trash Round Up will be cleaning up. Structured like a fishing tournament, participants can compete for prizes in eight different divisions. The cleanup will take place both in the land and water and is free to enter. Start time, at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex, is 6 a.m. or later, with “weigh-in” beginning at noon.
A Seawall Fishing Tournament will complete the weekend on Sunday. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. at ROC Park, with lines in the water from 9-11 a.m. Registration is free, there will be prizes and awards and bait will be supplied by Bay Pines Tackle.