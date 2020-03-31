ST PETE BEACH — Public Works shined a light on issues when the city installed new, and much brighter, LED street lights in Pass-a-Grille.
“When we turned on all that light it was wow! You definitely could read the newspaper at night, ” Public Works Director Mike Clarke told city commissioners March 10.
In an effort to remedy the situation, commissioners unanimously approved a proposal from Duke Energy to replace 11 streetlights around Pass-a-Grille Park with Sanibel PolesTM and shielded lights for $38,800.
Clarke explained the issue came to light when new streetlights were installed on the west side of Pass-a-Grille Way south of 12th Avenue during the road reconstruction project. Electrical poles were tall and allowed much brighter light from the newly installed LED bulb fixtures to shine directly into the adjacent homes. As a result, the lights were turned off and have been off for about a year.
The streetlamps are the same design for Pass-A-Grille phase one as they are for Pass-A-Grille phase two; they are roadway lights from Duke Energy based on roadway lighting standards, Clarke said. However, there was no way to envision that lights south of 12th Avenue in Pass-A-Grille would shine differently than lights north of 12th Avenue up to 32nd Street.
“The reason for the difference in how the lights appear is because of the atmosphere in Pass-A-Grille, south of 12th Avenue,” Clarke explained. “South of 12th Avenue, the area is open with the bay and sky, there are no houses on the east, with a small area of houses on the west. It’s a very, very, old Pass-A-Grille feeling.” When LED street lights were installed south of 12th Avenue “their presence was a little more dramatic in that atmosphere than we had anticipated.”
“We don’t hear these comments north of 12th, because there is a lot more vegetation, there’s a lot of other trees, houses are different, the setbacks are different, there is no wide-open sky space, no direct attachment to the bay or open space feeling.” Clarke noted.
A number of ideas for solutions were considered to remedy the situation, Clarke added. “There’s all kinds of different types of lights, wattages, colors and the whole nine yards.”
When the city connected the park lights around Ninth and 10th avenues, along Pass-a-Grille Park, they were sort of doing the same things, and causing the same problems, as lights south of 12th Avenue.
When high pressure sodium bulbs were changed out and turned into LEDs, the result was found to shine and behave much differently than an old halogen amber light, Clarke said; “there was an evolution of realization that LED lights, how bright they are and how they shine, was inappropriate for that particular neighborhood.”
“These are not our lights, they belong to Duke Energy, the city leases them and pays for the electricity,” Clarke noted. “Anything the city does has to be within Duke Energy system’s lighting capability. For as much as we would like to think they have infinite capabilities, with an infinite variety of lights, bulbs and wattages and colors and everything else available , that is not the case. There are very limited options when working with Duke Energy; they are not bad, they’re just limited.”
The city and Duke ultimately decided on three groups of lights: one for the park, another for the new lights on the west side south of 12th, and existing acorn lights on the east water side, the latter of which were also changed to LED.
“We tried a few different fixtures, we tried different shielding .We have three different fixtures now as an experiment as to what fixture would work best,” Clarke said.
The fixture for the acorn lights, which are atop poles that are showing their age and need to be replaced, is a 360-degree blast of light, the public works director advised. It violated the city’s dark skies agreement, he said, and doesn’t really service the area very well.
On the other hand, light fixtures on Gulf Way, which are turtle compliant, provide a good amount of illumination for pedestrians on the sidewalk and fisherman at the water’s edge.
As a test to find an acceptable solution, Duke brought two different fixtures and changed several lights on both Pass-A-Grille Way and around the Pass-A-Grille Park. The new fixtures were still too bright for the neighborhood.
As a second test to find an acceptable solution, Duke will replace the 11 light fixtures around the park with shielded fixtures similar to the ones on Gulf Way. If this solution is acceptable, another proposal will be brought forward for new poles and fixtures to replace the poles and acorn fixtures on the east side of Pass-A-Grille Way and the new streetlights on the east side will be removed.
Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said LED is so much brighter. “Hopefully,” he said, “Duke is getting up to speed with the times that sometimes you don’t have to light up the world, people just want a safety factor to be able to see.”
Clarke said staff is working with Duke.
City readies multiyear funding plan for roadway paving
City Manager Alex Rey told commissioners the city updates its roadway condition scoring system every two years for budgeting purposes. During the next two to three years the city plans to have all roads in either good or excellent condition.
“It is a doable target that might take two or three years, depending on how much needs to be invested each year,” he told commissioners.
Clarke noted “the city’s paving program is not quite as large as it has been recently for a variety of reasons,” although he did not explain why that is the case.
One of the first repaving programs the city will undertake is making improvements to First through Seventh avenues in Pass-a- Grille from Pass-a-Grill Way to Gulf Way. Clarke said that project will be undertaken “because of very deteriorating conditions. The county water project came through and created a whole lot of potholes.”
Next to be repaved will be West Alley between Eighth and Ninth avenues behind the Hurricane Restaurant “to get a tripping hazard out of way,” Clarke added.
Palm Point connecting 64th Avenue from Bay Street to Second Avenue will be another project on the drawing board.
Rey told commissioners the cost to bring all roads up to fair is about $600,000; the cost for going from fair to good is about $3 million, a target that could be achieved in two to three years.
Other paving projects are contemplated near Three Palms, Upham Beach, Gulf Winds and Boca Ciega, the city manager added.