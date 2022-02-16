REDINGTON SHORES — The Town Commission has met twice to select an administrator to run the town’s business affairs, taking that workload off the commissioners. Both times, they failed to settle on an appointee, and now plan to hold one-on-one interviews with two of the top five candidates interviewed previously and one selected from new resumes that have been received after the initial choices were made.
In the first town administrator meeting, on Feb. 2, the commission held lengthy interviews with the five candidates during the day and planned to select the winner immediately afterwards.
In that meeting following the interviews, a commission majority appeared to favor former Madeira Beach City Manager Bob Daniels. Then, Mayor MaryBeth Henderson said she had learned through contacts in Madeira Beach that Daniels lacked technical and computer skills. She said Daniels was more of a delegator than a hands-on official who does the work himself.
Henderson said Redington Shores is hiring an administrator to do the town management jobs that are now having to be done by the commission members and hired consultants.
The meeting ended with commissioners saying they were not ready to make a decision that night, and they planned to do further research on the candidates and discuss the topic again at their upcoming regular commission meeting on Feb. 9.
At that second meeting, Commissioner Michael Robinson led off the discussion, saying the commission needed to go back and decide what activities they want the town administrator to do, what skill sets they are looking for, and what candidates were best suited to do what needs to be done.
Robinson said the decision to hire an administrator was made because “we felt that all of us, as commissioners, were engaged in day-to-day activities that really should be the function of staff or employees of the town.”
The town needs an administrator that can perform those types of jobs, Robinson said. He mentioned several things that had come up earlier in the meeting, such as selecting meters for the sewer system or sending out RFPs, that “are not activities the commissioners should be performing.”
There was consensus among the commissioners that they needed to pick the top candidates and move ahead with another round of interviews. They decided to take a vote on each of the five candidates they had already interviewed, plus five new applications that had been recently received. Any candidate who got three or more votes would be on the finalist list to be interviewed.
The vote was done by a show of hands, as Town Clerk Mary Palmer called each of the names.
Three candidates got majority votes, two from the initial candidates who were interviewed, and one who submitted his resume since the last interviews were held.
The new candidate on the list is Ron Neibert from Eustis, Florida, who got the vote of all five commission members. Neibert recently resigned as city manager of Eustis after six years, as part of a mutual agreement the city commission. He previously held city manager positions in Illinois, and said he has prepared and administered budgets, and has been successful in obtaining grants.
Also making the final list is local resident Lisa Hendrickson, who is currently human resources administrator and assistant city manager of Pinellas Park. She owns a consulting business, serving as a public administrator for small towns in the area.
The third finalist is Jeff Shoobridge, city administrator of Madison Lake, Minnesota, who said he is a “transplanted Floridian” who grew up in Southwest Florida and spent most of his adult years in south Lake County in central Florida.
Hendrickson and Shoobridge each got three of five commission votes.
This time each commissioner will interview the candidates one-on-one, rather than as a group like last time. Commissioner Bill Krajewski had said the group interviews, where all the commissioners were present as each candidate was questioned, did not work well.
“I’ll be very candid,” Krajewski said, “I thought the whole setup of a group interview was intimidating to all the candidates, and I don’t think it best served any of them.” Krajewski said in his professional experience, he had always done interviews one-on-one.
Interviewing is scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16-18.
The commission also decided to stop accepting resumes for the town administrator position.
E-bikes banned on beaches
The Redington Shores commission, in a unanimous vote, has joined with other local beach communities in banning electric bikes from the beach. There has been an effort by the communities along the beach to be consistent with their codes, so that someone cycling on the beach does not have different rules whenever they cross a city boundary.
Regular bicycles are still allowed in most communities, but those favoring a ban say the higher speeds of the e-bikes make them dangerous in a beach setting.